 MP News: Semi-Naked Woman’s Body Found In Gwalior; Post-Mortem Confirms Rape And Murder
A woman’s semi-naked body was found in a forest near Narayan Vihar, Gwalior. Post-mortem revealed she was raped and then killed by head injuries. The victim, about 30, remains unidentified. Police preserved forensic samples and are investigating a key clue - the name 'Pappu' written on her hand - while efforts to identify her continue.

Thursday, January 01, 2026
MP News: Semi-Naked Woman’s Body Found In Gwalior; Post-Mortem Confirms Rape And Murder | Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of rape and murder has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior after the post-mortem report of a woman’s body found in a forest area revealed disturbing details. 

Notably, a semi-naked body of the woman was recovered from the forest near Narayan Vihar Colony, close to Katare Farm.

According to police, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem and confirmed that the woman was raped before being killed. 

Victim still unidentified

Doctors have preserved semen samples for forensic examination. The woman was brutally murdered by smashing her head with a stone, as per the report.

The victim was believed to be around 30 years old, however, has not yet been identified. Due to the lack of identification, the post-mortem was delayed by a day. 

Police finds major clue

Police said a major clue in the case is the name ‘Pappu’ written in English on the woman’s hand. Investigators believe it could be the name of her husband or lover and are using it as a key lead.

Doctors could not confirm whether the woman was intoxicated or unconscious at the time of the crime.

Since the body was found, police have made several efforts to identify the woman. 

They questioned labourers living in nearby slum areas, circulated her photographs to police stations in Gwalior and neighbouring districts and matched details with missing women reports, but without success.

ASP Anu Beniwal said the woman’s identity remains unknown, but the writing on her hand is the first solid clue and the investigation is being carried forward based on it.

