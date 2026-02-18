 MP News: Broken Glass, Worn-Out Body-- VISUALS Show ‘Sick’ Ambulance On Duty Risking Patients’ Lives In Chhatarpur
Pictures have surfaced showing an ambulance in poor condition operating in the district, raising serious safety concerns. The vehicle has a damaged body and a broken front glass, putting patients and staff at risk. Locals and ambulance staff say the vehicle has run over five lakh kilometres and remains unrepaired, questioning the health department’s responsibility and patient safety.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Horrible pictures of an unmaintained ambulance carrying a patient have surfaced from Chhatarpur district hospital. The pictures throw light on poor management at government hospitals.

The patients and their family members were left shocked and frightened.

According to information, the ambulance, bearing registration number CG 04 NS 4580, appears to be in a completely worn-out condition.

Some people who have travelled in the ambulance said they were scared throughout the journey but had no choice.

It has also come to light that the ambulance has already covered more than 5.30 lakh kilometres.

Shockingly, the front glass has been broken for the last two years, but no proper repair or replacement has been done so far.

Now, the question that is now being raised is how the driver is managing to drive such a damaged vehicle on the road, and what guarantee is there that a patient will reach the hospital safely for treatment.

An ambulance is meant to save lives and ensure patients reach medical help on time. However, when the vehicle itself is in such poor condition, increasing the risk to patients, drivers, and medical staff.

When ambulance EMT Mangal Ahirwar was asked about the issue, he openly admitted the risk. He said, “This is the organisation’s vehicle. What can we do? The condition of the ambulance is very bad. It has run more than five lakh kilometres. The glass has been broken for two years. The danger is always there. We have informed the authorities many times, but nothing has happened.”

Sources said this is not the first time such negligence has been reported. Complaints about poor maintenance of ambulances in the district have surfaced earlier as well. However, officials have failed to take timely action. Attempts to contact the district ambulance in-charge Rohit Arjariya were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls.

CMHO R.K. Gupta could also not be reached for comment.

Locals scared but helpless

People present at the hospital said they were scared after seeing the condition of the ambulance, as it did not look fit to be on the road.

Locals say it is shocking that vehicles on which people’s lives depend are themselves unsafe. Travelling in such an ambulance is a big risk, especially during emergencies when patients are already in a critical condition.

Family members of patients said that although they feel afraid, they have no option but to use the same ambulance due to lack of alternatives.

People say if such ambulances continue to run on the roads, it may lead to a major accident sooner or later. Locals are demanding immediate repair or replacement of unsafe ambulances.

