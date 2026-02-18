Bhopal Power Cut February 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Diamond City, Rajdhani Parisar, Crime Branch & More. Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.
Check out the timings
Area: Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pestisides G'pura Bpl, Mechanical Const. Bplg K Industries, Bpl Airtech Ind. G'pura, Metal Junction Corporation Bhopal, Hi-Tech Engineering G'pura, Tesla Technocrats, Manjeet Ind. Bpl, Swastik Rubber Industries, Fitwell Corporation Bpl
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Area: Pmay Multi, Diamond City, Kasturi Courtyard, Rajdhani Parisar
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Area: Badwai & Area
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: Police Wireless, Crime Branch, Sahyadri, Csd Colony, 25 Batalion, 48 Quarters, Police Radio Colony, 96 Line, 66 Line, 64 Line, New Police Qtr, Matsya Mahasangh, Prempura, Sayaji Hotel, Van Vihar
Time: 11:00 to 16:00
Reason: Metro construction work.
Area: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Gautam Nagar, Karunadham Ashram, Pragati Parisar Near Karunadham, Comfort Plaza, Gomti Colony, D.K. Surbhi, Manisha Hospital, Jain Tower, Nehrunagar Shed, Iifm Jhuggi
Time: 11:00 to 16:00
Reason: Metro construction work.
Area: CORALWOOD
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Departmental Work (Pole Painting)