Bhopal Power Cut February 19: Power To Remain Disrupted In Diamond City, Rajdhani Parisar, Crime Branch & More. Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 8, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

Check out the timings

Area: Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pestisides G'pura Bpl, Mechanical Const. Bplg K Industries, Bpl Airtech Ind. G'pura, Metal Junction Corporation Bhopal, Hi-Tech Engineering G'pura, Tesla Technocrats, Manjeet Ind. Bpl, Swastik Rubber Industries, Fitwell Corporation Bpl

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: Pmay Multi, Diamond City, Kasturi Courtyard, Rajdhani Parisar

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: Badwai & Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Police Wireless, Crime Branch, Sahyadri, Csd Colony, 25 Batalion, 48 Quarters, Police Radio Colony, 96 Line, 66 Line, 64 Line, New Police Qtr, Matsya Mahasangh, Prempura, Sayaji Hotel, Van Vihar

Time: 11:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro construction work.

Area: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Gautam Nagar, Karunadham Ashram, Pragati Parisar Near Karunadham, Comfort Plaza, Gomti Colony, D.K. Surbhi, Manisha Hospital, Jain Tower, Nehrunagar Shed, Iifm Jhuggi

Time: 11:00 to 16:00

Reason: Metro construction work.

Area: CORALWOOD

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Departmental Work (Pole Painting)