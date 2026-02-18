 Bhopal News: Doctor Rapes 30-Year-Old Woman In Hotel Room, Case Registered
When the victim asked the doctor to arrange separate rooms, he allegedly told her that no rooms were available. After dinner, he gave her medication for her skin ailment laced with an intoxicating substance and allegedly raped her. Her husband reached Bhopal the next morning, but they did not file a complaint that day due to fear of social stigma.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
Bhopal News: Doctor Rapes Woman In Hotel Room, Case Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor allegedly raped a woman after giving her medicines laced with sedatives at a hotel room under MP Nagar police station limits.

The accused had brought the victim from Gwalior for medical treatment of her skin disease. An FIR has been registered against the accused Dr Amrish Sengar at MP Nagar police station on the complaint of the victim. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, hailing from Gwalior, the 30-year-old woman was suffering from a skin disease and was under treatment of Dr Amrish Sengar. When her condition worsened, Dr Sengar told her that she needed to consult a specialist in Bhopal and undergo certain tests, which were not available in Gwalior.

On February 14, the doctor and the patient reached Bhopal where the victim grew suspicious as the doctor took her to a hotel instead of a hospital. She called her husband and informed him that she did not trust his intentions.

When the victim asked the doctor to arrange separate rooms, he allegedly told her that no rooms were available. After dinner, he gave her medication for her skin ailment laced with an intoxicating substance and allegedly raped her.

Her husband reached Bhopal the next morning but they did not file a complaint that day due to fear of social stigma. However, they returned to Bhopal and lodged a complaint after the accused again tried to contact the victim on the pretext of continuing treatment.

