 Bhopal News: 5 Women Steal Branded LEDs From TV Factory In Gandhinagar Area; CCTV Clip Viral
Five women allegedly stole three branded LED TVs from a TV factory in Bhopal’s IT Park area under Gandhinagar police station limits. The theft included 55-inch, 50-inch and 32-inch TVs. The incident came to light after CCTV footage surfaced on social media, showing the women entering the factory and fleeing with the stolen items.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five women allegedly carried out a major theft at a TV manufacturing factory in Bhopal.

A CCTV video related to the incident surfaced and widely circulated on social media on Wednesday.

The TV factory is located in the IT Park area of Badwai under Gandhinagar police station in Bhopal.

In the CCTV recording, it can be seen that a few women lifter their aide to help her enter the factory premises.

The video further shows the women collecting the LED televisions and packing them into a sack. They are then seen leaving the factory premises with the stolen TVs and fleeing the scene.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the women entered the factory premises to steal expensive items. They targeted branded LED televisions stored inside the unit. After committing the theft, the women managed to escape from the factory as soon as possible.

How did the theft came to light?

The theft came to light when the factory operator found three LED televisions missing. The stolen items included one 55-inch LED TV, one 50-inch LED TV, and one 32-inch LED TV.

Following this, the factory management informed the police and filed a complaint at Gandhinagar police station.

Later, the CCTV video related to the incident surfaced and is now circulating on social media. The footage clearly shows how the theft was carried out. In the CCTV recording, it can be seen that one woman was lifted by the others and helped to enter the factory premises.

After getting inside, she assisted the remaining women in gaining entry.

Police officials said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the factory operator. The CCTV footage is being examined carefully to identify the accused women. Police are also checking nearby areas and possible routes used by the suspects to escape.

The incident has raised concerns about security in the IT Park and Badwai industrial area of the city.

Police said strict action will be taken once the accused are identified. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

