Bhopal News: Bhopal Family Court Witnesses 90s Movie 'Judaai' For Real As Woman 'Trades' Husband For ₹1.5 Crore

Bhopal News: Woman Sells 42-Year-Old Husband To 54-Year-Old Girlfriend For ₹1.5 Crore, Gets Divorced | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The famous 90s movie 'Judaai', starring Sri Devi, Anil Kapoor & Urmila Matondkar, turned real at a family court in Bhopal! Here, a woman ‘traded’ her husband to his girlfriend for ₹1.5 crore.

In fact, the woman divorced her husband, however, instead of seeking alimony from the husband, she demanded a settlement amount from the ‘girlfriend’ and signed the papers, setting the two free forever.

The ‘expensive’ divorce has become the talk of the town and is being compared with the1997 Bollywood film ‘Judaai’ which shows Sri Devi ' trading' her husband 'Anil Kapoor' to another woman 'Urmila Matondkar' in exchange for a huge suitcase loaded with cash.

What was the matter?

According to sources, the woman in Bhopal took the extreme step in an attempt to end the ongoing disputes and distress that had been affecting her and her children.

The woman alleged that her husband started causing conflicts and suffering as soon as he started dating her colleague 12 years older than him.

The man, 42-year-old, works for the Central government who got into an affair with a 54-year-old woman, who works for the same department.

The affair started affecting the family equations badly, frustrated due to which, the woman decided to divorce her husband but with a huge maintenance amount.

After considering the circumstances, the court ruled in the woman’s favour and dissolved the marriage.