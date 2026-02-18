MP News: ‘Morena Rider’ Caught On Camera Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts On Busy Road-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught on camera performing dangerous bike stunts on a busy public road in Morena district on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after the video surfaced on social media showing the 'Morena rider' riding at high speed on the road stretch from Kailaras to Gwalior.

The video shows the youth riding recklessly while other vehicles are moving on the road. Cars, motorcycles and other vehicles can be seen nearby as the rider ignores traffic rules and puts lives at risk.

In the viral clip, the youth is seen lifting the front wheel of his bike into the air while keeping the rear wheel on the road, a dangerous stunt known as a wheelie. He continues to ride in this position for several seconds at high speed.

At the same time, one or more of his companions can be seen following him on another bike and recording the video while riding, adding to the risk.

Watch the viral clip below :

Eyewitnesses said the youth was riding in a careless manner and did not bother about the safety of others. Several drivers were forced to slow down or move aside to avoid a possible accident. Locals said such stunts could lead to serious accidents at any moment.

Residents also claimed that the youth uploads such videos on social media to gain attention and popularity and show off.

They also said this kind of behaviour encourages unsafe riding and sends a wrong message to other young riders, who try the same thing with the same purpose.

People demanded strict action from the traffic police and the district administration against the youth and his companions.

They also urged authorities to identify those involved and take legal steps to stop such dangerous acts on public roads.