MP News: Maize-Laden Truck Crushes Multiple Vehicles In Guna; 1 Killed, 4 Injured; Accident Captured On CCTV Footage

MP News: Maize-Laden Vehicle Crushes Multiple Vehicles In Guna; 1 Killed, 4 Injured; Accident Captured On CCTV Footage |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck loaded with maize rammed into several two-wheelers and an auto rickshaw, leaving one dead and 4 seriously injured in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Mahindra showroom, just beyond the Kushmoda Chowki in the Kushmoda area of ​​the city. The entire accident was captured on CCTV footage.

One dies on the spot

The speeding truck hit several vehicles one after the other, causing chaos at the scene. One young man was killed on the spot after the crash, while more than four others were seriously injured. Following the incident, a massive crowd gathered at the scene, and traffic was disrupted for some time.

According to the information, there was an ongoing maize loading at the Mahugarha rack point. CCTV footage of the accident surfaced, which clearly showed the speeding truck loaded with corn appeared near the Mahindra showroom and hit three motorcycles, a scooter, a cyclist and an auto.

28-year-old Shivnandan Sharma, a resident of village Sohaya, currently a resident of Vikas Nagar, died on the spot. He was working at the Massey Tractor showroom.

Around 4 people were injured. RB Dhakad, brother of the injured, said that his cousin and uncle were victims of the accident and both suffered serious injuries.

Narayan Singh Sisodia, a resident of Raghogarh, said that he was coming to Guna with his wife when a truck hit them, due to which both of them got injured.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and seized the truck. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. The truck has been seized while the truck driver has fled from the spot.

A case has been registered in Kent while the police are investigating the matter. Sub Inspector Jyoti Rajput said, "A truck hit three motorcycles, in which 1 person died and 4 were injured. The truck has been seized and the truck driver has fled."