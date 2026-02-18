MP Budget 2026: CM Mohan Yadav Hails State Budget As 'Roadmap To Fight Poverty & Empower Youth'-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government presented its annual Budget in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, to which Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared his reaction and explained the main focus areas of the Budget in VIDEO.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mohan Yadav said the Budget has been prepared with the aim of fighting poverty, boosting confidence among youth, strengthening good governance, protecting the environment, and promoting cultural values. He said the government has tried to cover every important sector that directly affects people’s lives.

The Chief Minister said the government is moving ahead with the vision of 2047, keeping long-term development goals in mind.

He added that decisions taken in this Budget are in line with the state’s future roadmap. Yadav said he is happy that Madhya Pradesh has decided to move forward in the same direction with strong determination.

Talking about infrastructure, the Chief Minister highlighted road construction and major development works. He said special focus has been given to preparations for the Simhastha Mahaparv. An amount of ₹13,851 crore has been allocated for Simhastha-related works, while ₹3,060 crore has been provided in the Budget for the year 2026–27 to ensure smooth planning and execution.

Speaking about 'Dwarka Yojana'

He also spoke about a new scheme for urban local bodies, named Dwarka Yojana. Under this scheme, around ₹5,000 crore has been allocated across different development heads.

He announced relates to land registration for farmers. The Chief Minister announced that the entire cost of land registration for farmers will be paid by the government, and the land will be registered in the farmer’s name.

About 'Yoshoda Milk Supply Scheme'

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Yashoda Scheme, under which school children will be provided milk in tetra packs along with food. He said a provision of ₹6,600 crore for five years has been made for this scheme to improve children’s nutrition.

CM Mohan Yadav also mentioned the Ladli Behna Yojana, reaffirming the government’s commitment to women’s welfare.