 MP Budget 2026: 'How Will Govt Fulfil Tall Promises Amid ₹5 Lakh Crore Debt?' Questions LoP Umang Singhar As FM Jagdish Devda Delivers Speech -- VIDEO
During the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget session, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar questioned Finance Minister Jagdish Devda over rising state debt, disrupting proceedings. Congress MLAs protested in the House. Singhar claimed the state’s debt has crossed ₹5 lakh crore. MP Congress chief Jitendra Patwari termed the budget “false and hollow,” citing unreceived central funds.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):  Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar raised serious questions regarding ‘loans’ during Finance Minister Jagdish Devda’s budget 2026 speech, on the 3rd day of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, (on Wednesday).

As Devda read the budget, Singhar interrupted and questioned, “When the state is in deficit, how will the government fulfil such big promises?”

Following this, Congress MLAs started raising slogans in the House. Despite repeated requests from Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to remain calm and return to their seats, the protest continued.

State is under crores of debt: Singhar 

Citing the reason behind his questions, Singhar spoke to media, “Pradesh sarkar lagataar karz pe karz liye ja rahi hai, Madhya Pradesh ke har varg ki kamar toot gayi hai aur sarkar ne pradesh ki peeth par 5 lakh crore se zyada ka karz laad diya hai…..(The state government is continuously taking loans one after another. The burden is affecting every section of Madhya Pradesh, and the government has put a debt of more than ₹5 lakh crore on the state. Taking a loan of ₹5,600 crore even before the Budget session indicates that the state is being pushed deeper under debt.) 

Singhar further added, “Budget satr se pehle hi sarkar dwara 5,600 crore rupaye ka karz liya jana is baat ka sanket hai ki pradesh ko karz ke bojh tale dabaya ja raha hai…..(On the third day of the Assembly session, the Congress legislative party staged a protest in the Assembly premises under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar over the serious issue of the continuously increasing debt on the state.)”

Budget false and hollow: Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari also said the state is facing a serious financial crisis.

He said, “MP has a budget provision of approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crore... But we did not receive Rs 50,000 crore from the central government in the previous financial year. As a result, the MP government could not spend even 50% of the 2025-26 budget. This meant that the budget was false and hollow.”

