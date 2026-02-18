MP Budget 2026: 'How Will Govt Fulfil Tall Promises Amid ₹5 Lakh Crore Debt?' Questions LoP Umang Singhar As FM Jagdish Devda Delivers Speech -- VIDEO

MP Budget 2026 Update: How Will Govt Fulfil Tall Promises Being In ₹5 lakh Crore Debt?' Questions LoP Umang Singhar As FM Jagdish Devda Delivers Speech -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar raised serious questions regarding ‘loans’ during Finance Minister Jagdish Devda’s budget 2026 speech, on the 3rd day of Madhya Pradesh Assembly, (on Wednesday).

As Devda read the budget, Singhar interrupted and questioned, “When the state is in deficit, how will the government fulfil such big promises?”

Following this, Congress MLAs started raising slogans in the House. Despite repeated requests from Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to remain calm and return to their seats, the protest continued.

प्रदेश सरकार लगातार क़र्ज़ पे क़र्ज़ लिए जा रही है, मध्यप्रदेश के हर वर्ग की कमर टूट गई है और सरकार ने प्रदेश की पीठ पर 5 लाख करोड़ से ज़्यादा का क़र्ज़ लाद दिया है। बजट सत्र से पहले ही सरकार द्वारा 5,600 करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज लिया जाना इस बात का संकेत है कि प्रदेश को कर्ज के बोझ… pic.twitter.com/wYIgQkj0Jk — MP Congress (@INCMP) February 18, 2026

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा, बजट सत्र - 03 दिन



भाजपा सरकार के मंत्री कभी घंटा तो कभी घंटी बजाकर जनता के असली मुद्दों से ध्यान भटका रहे हैं!



1- प्रदेश की तिजोरी जनता की थी, पैसा जनता का था और कमाई भी जनता की थी, लेकिन उसे खाली सरकार ने कर दिया



2- सरकार दावा करती है कि आर्थिक प्रबंधन… pic.twitter.com/lG7qGwe3jt — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) February 18, 2026

State is under crores of debt: Singhar

Citing the reason behind his questions, Singhar spoke to media, “Pradesh sarkar lagataar karz pe karz liye ja rahi hai, Madhya Pradesh ke har varg ki kamar toot gayi hai aur sarkar ne pradesh ki peeth par 5 lakh crore se zyada ka karz laad diya hai…..(The state government is continuously taking loans one after another. The burden is affecting every section of Madhya Pradesh, and the government has put a debt of more than ₹5 lakh crore on the state. Taking a loan of ₹5,600 crore even before the Budget session indicates that the state is being pushed deeper under debt.)

Singhar further added, “Budget satr se pehle hi sarkar dwara 5,600 crore rupaye ka karz liya jana is baat ka sanket hai ki pradesh ko karz ke bojh tale dabaya ja raha hai…..(On the third day of the Assembly session, the Congress legislative party staged a protest in the Assembly premises under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar over the serious issue of the continuously increasing debt on the state.)”

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा में वार्षिक बजट का प्रस्तुतीकरण

सच्चा वादा-पक्का काम

हमारी सरकार की है पहचान



विगत बजट भाषण में घोषित सभी नवीन कार्य प्रारंभ हो चुके हैं, जिलों की प्राथमिकताओं के अनुसार विकास योजनाएं तैयार की जा रही हैं। नगरीय क्षेत्रों में गीता भवन निर्माण के कार्य… pic.twitter.com/DANJFJQUHs — Jagdish Devda (@JagdishDevdaBJP) February 18, 2026

Budget false and hollow: Patwari

VIDEO | Bhopal: On Madhya Pradesh Budget Session 2026, Congress state president Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) says, “I have written to the Prime Minister stating that Rs 60,000 crore due to Madhya Pradesh was not given by the central government, increasing the state’s debt burden.… pic.twitter.com/Kbd8pK5oiR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari also said the state is facing a serious financial crisis.

He said, “MP has a budget provision of approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crore... But we did not receive Rs 50,000 crore from the central government in the previous financial year. As a result, the MP government could not spend even 50% of the 2025-26 budget. This meant that the budget was false and hollow.”