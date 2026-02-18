Katni School Wall Collapse: 11-Year-Old Student Dies After Dilapidated Toilet Wall Of Govt School Collapses in Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A class 5 student got trapped under the debris and died after a dilapidated toilet wall collapsed on the school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Katni.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at a government school under the Kaimor police station in the Vijayraghavgarh assembly constituency of Katni district. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Burman (11), studying in class 5.

According to the deceased's family, the kid had gone to school as usual and went to use the toilet on the school premises when the dilapidated bathroom wall collapsed on him.

Younger sister attempts rescue.

Hearing the sound of the wall collapsing, his nine-year-old sister rushed to the scene and tried to pull her brother out of the debris, but she was unsuccessful. She immediately informed the teachers and family about the incident.

Upon receiving the information, teachers and family members rushed to the scene, removed the debris, and pulled the student out.

Rushed to hospital in rikshaw amid ambulance delay

An ambulance was immediately informed of the incident, but it failed to arrive on time. Later, they booked an auto-rickshaw and rushed the child to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

No repairs despite several complaints

The deceased's family, allege that teachers were verbally informed several times about the need for repairs in the school's dilapidated toilets and buildings, but the management did not heed any attention.

Officials assured that a team has been constituted to investigate the incident and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. According to reports, a post-mortem was conducted and a case will be registered based on the findings.

The villagers' complaint is being investigated and the reasons for the negligence are also being investigated. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.