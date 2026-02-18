MP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside Jabalpur School After Student Not Allowed To Appear For Class 10 Board Exam-- VIDEO

MP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside School In Protest After Student Misses Class 10th CBSE Exam |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) allegedly locked teachers of a private school after the administration did not allow class 10 student to appear for her board exams due to outstanding fees.

The activists staged protest outside the school and raised slogans against the principal and teachers. '

According to the complaint, Sanya Uikey, a tenth-grade student, was not allowed to appear for her CBSE Class 10 Mathematics exam on Tuesday due to non-payment of fees.

Hurled slogans, locked school in protest!

The incident occurred at Johnson School in the Katanga area of the city. ABVP workers staged a massive protest, raised slogans and accused the school management of denying the student her admit card, allegedly due to non-payment of fees.

In protest, enraged activists allegedly locked the school premises while the teachers were inside. A police team was present at the spot during the protest.

Allegations denied

However, the school management denied the allegation, claiming that admit cards were provided to 21 students despite pending fees for 22 students.

No admit card despite examination fee

The girl's mother, Nisha Uikey, said, "The school demanded examination fees of ₹1,200, which were paid on time, yet the girl was denied the opportunity to attempt her exam. The management asked us to pay the remaining annual school fee to let the girl sit for her exam."

The family demanded that if the girl still receives her admit card, she would be able to appear for the upcoming board exams. ABVP workers demanded a thorough investigation and demanded strict action against the school.

The deployed police team attempted to pacify the enraged protestors, and the administration assured a detailed investigation in the matter. Administration assured that necessary actions will be taken against the accused if found guilty.