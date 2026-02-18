 MP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside Jabalpur School After Student Not Allowed To Appear For Class 10 Board Exam-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside Jabalpur School After Student Not Allowed To Appear For Class 10 Board Exam-- VIDEO

MP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside Jabalpur School After Student Not Allowed To Appear For Class 10 Board Exam-- VIDEO

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad locked teachers inside Johnson School while protesting a Class 10 student being unable to appear for her Central Board of Secondary Education Mathematics exam. The family alleged the admit card was withheld despite examination fees. Authorities have ordered an inquiry, while the school denied fee-related allegations.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
MP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside School In Protest After Student Misses Class 10th CBSE Exam |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The members of ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) allegedly locked teachers of a private school after the administration did not allow class 10 student to appear for her board exams due to outstanding fees.

The activists staged protest outside the school and raised slogans against the principal and teachers. '

Watch video here

According to the complaint, Sanya Uikey, a tenth-grade student, was not allowed to appear for her CBSE Class 10 Mathematics exam on Tuesday due to non-payment of fees.

FPJ Shorts
India AI Impact Summit 2026: World Leaders Call For Responsible Innovation And Guardrails
India AI Impact Summit 2026: World Leaders Call For Responsible Innovation And Guardrails
Google Aiming To Infuse AI At All Levels In India: Sundar Pichai
Google Aiming To Infuse AI At All Levels In India: Sundar Pichai
Galgotias University Faces Backlash Over ‘Chinese’ RoboDog At India AI Impact Summit 2026: All You Need To Know About The Institution
Galgotias University Faces Backlash Over ‘Chinese’ RoboDog At India AI Impact Summit 2026: All You Need To Know About The Institution
'Where Is India Bloc?': Sanjay Raut Criticises Alliance For Lack Of Communication & Action Despite Many Issues In India
'Where Is India Bloc?': Sanjay Raut Criticises Alliance For Lack Of Communication & Action Despite Many Issues In India

Hurled slogans, locked school in protest!

The incident occurred at Johnson School in the Katanga area of the city. ABVP workers staged a massive protest, raised slogans and accused the school management of denying the student her admit card, allegedly due to non-payment of fees.

In protest, enraged activists allegedly locked the school premises while the teachers were inside. A police team was present at the spot during the protest.

Allegations denied

However, the school management denied the allegation, claiming that admit cards were provided to 21 students despite pending fees for 22 students.

No admit card despite examination fee

The girl's mother, Nisha Uikey, said, "The school demanded examination fees of ₹1,200, which were paid on time, yet the girl was denied the opportunity to attempt her exam. The management asked us to pay the remaining annual school fee to let the girl sit for her exam."

Read Also
MP News: Government School Teacher Rapes Class 10 Student On Pretext Of Helping Her Pass Exams In...
article-image

The family demanded that if the girl still receives her admit card, she would be able to appear for the upcoming board exams. ABVP workers demanded a thorough investigation and demanded strict action against the school.

The deployed police team attempted to pacify the enraged protestors, and the administration assured a detailed investigation in the matter. Administration assured that necessary actions will be taken against the accused if found guilty.

Read Also
MP Budget 2026: 'How Will Govt Fulfil Tall Promises Amid ₹5 Lakh Crore Debt?' Questions LoP Umang...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside Jabalpur School After Student Not Allowed To Appear For...
MP News: ABVP Workers Lock Teachers Inside Jabalpur School After Student Not Allowed To Appear For...
Bhopal News: 5 Women Steal Branded LEDs From TV Factory In Gandhinagar Area; CCTV Clip Viral
Bhopal News: 5 Women Steal Branded LEDs From TV Factory In Gandhinagar Area; CCTV Clip Viral
MP Budget 2026: ‘Hire A Team Of Experts To Monitor Income & Expenses…’ Jitu Patwari's Advice...
MP Budget 2026: ‘Hire A Team Of Experts To Monitor Income & Expenses…’ Jitu Patwari's Advice...
MP News: ‘Morena Rider’ Caught On Camera Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts On Busy Road-- VIDEO
MP News: ‘Morena Rider’ Caught On Camera Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts On Busy Road-- VIDEO
MP Budget 2026 Update: 'Budget Of Betrayal,' Ex-CM Kamal Nath Slams Govt
MP Budget 2026 Update: 'Budget Of Betrayal,' Ex-CM Kamal Nath Slams Govt