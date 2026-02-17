MP Budget Session 2026 Day-2: Economic Survey Tabled In Assembly; Advance Estimated Per Capita Income @ ₹1.69 Lakh VS ₹38K In 2011-12

Interestingly, at the same time, between 2019 and 2024, India's GDP per capita grew from USD 2,050.16 in 2019 to USD 2,484.85 in 2024. | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Economic Survey 2025-26 report was tabled in the state assembly on day 2 of the Budget Session on Tuesday.

The per capita income has registered a regular rise during the period 2011-12 and 2025-26. It rose to Rs 169,050 (advance estimate) in financial year 2025-26 from Rs 38,497 in 2011-12, at the prevailing rate.

At a constant rate, during the same period, per capita income has increased to Rs 76,971 from Rs 38,497. This reflects the significant hike in income level.

The primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors continue to contribute significantly to the economic growth of the state. At the prevailing rate, the contribution of the primary sector in the financial year 2025-26 was 43.09 percent of Gross State Value Added (GSVA). On Constant Rate (2011-12), the contribution stood at 33.54 percent.

Crops continue to remain a major factor of this sector. The contribution of forestry was relatively stable. The growth of the primary sector remained medium.

Secondary sector

The contribution of the secondary sector in GSVA actually shows growth of industrial and infrastructure development. At the prevailing rate, its contribution in financial year 2025-26 was 19.79%. At a constant rate, its contribution was 26.18 percent. Owing to public and private investment, the construction sector remained the main driving force.

Tertiary sector (service sector)

In financial year 2025-26, the contribution of the service sector to the prevailing rate was 37.12% of GVSA. At constant prices (2011-12), its contribution was 40.28 percent. This shows the constant expansion in the service sector.

The contribution of trade, repair, hotel, and restaurant in GVSA in financial year 2025-26 settled at 10.35%. The growth rate on the prevailing rate was 10.87%, and on the constant rate (2011-12) it was 10.09%. This reflects actual expansion through the help of trade and tourism activities.

Transportation, storage, and railway

The contribution of transportation, storage, and railway in GVSA was 2.83% in financial year 2024-25. The same rose to 2.80% in financial year 2025-26. At the prevailing rate, the GVSA of this subsector was Rs 44,162 crores.

Financial services

The contribution of financial services in GVSA increased to 3.73 percent from 3.55 percent. This reflects the minor expansion of the financial sector.

Real estate, ownership of houses and commercial services

The contribution of this sector in GVSA increased from 4.81% to 4.91%. This was due to urbanization and expansion of the service sector.

Public finance, banking, and financial institutions

The situation of state finance remains solid. The state regularly remained as a revenue surplus. The estimate indicates that the state will have an Rs 618 crore revenue surplus in financial year 2025-26. The fiscal deficit during this period is estimated to be 4.66 percent of the state's gross domestic product.

As far as revenue receipts are concerned, they are reflecting a positive trend. In financial year 2021-22, the revenue receipts were 15.90% of the State Gross Domestic Product. The estimate for financial year 2025-26 indicates that they could increase to 17.16%. This growth shows the strong financial position of the state. In comparison to last year, the tax revenue of the state is likely to increase to 13.57%.

Agriculture and rural development

Agriculture and rural development remain the axis of the state economy. They have an important role in creating income sources, employment availability, and food and nutrition security. By the comparative analysis of financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, it is explicitly clear that there has been a difference between different crops, but then also the integrated direction remained positive. During this period, crop production registered growth of 7.66%. This despite the fact that a limited shortfall of 2.48% was registered in crop area. This trend points towards crop diversification, better yield, and wise use of resources.

The reduction of 21.90% in pulse production and 5.27% was mainly due to a change in crop cycle, unequal rains, and a trend showing farmers going towards commercial crops and high-value production. The state registered a decline of 3.78% in cotton production.

Industrial development and expansion of MSMEs, infrastructure

In gross production of industries, 5% growth has been registered in the state. In financial year 2025-26, 6,128 acres of land were distributed to 1,028 industrial units. Under this, investment proposals of Rs 117,417 crores till January were received.