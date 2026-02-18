Bhopal News: Encroachments And One-Way Chaos Cause Add To Woes At Peergate Area

Bhopal News: Encroachments And One-Way Chaos Cause Add To Woes | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of pedestrians and commuters are suffering daily as large-scale encroachments and blatant one-way violations cripple busy market stretches in the Peergate area of Bhopal.

In Sindhi Market, traders have allegedly extended shops far beyond designated limits, occupying nearly half of road and leaving barely 12 to 14 feet space for vehicles to pass. What should be a bustling commercial hub has turned into a daily traffic nightmare.

Tension flared on Wednesday when an anti-encroachment team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached Sindhi Market to clear illegal extensions. Heated arguments broke out between traders and civic officials during the drive.

Shopkeepers claimed they were permitted to display goods up to three feet outside shops, allegedly with mayor’s approval. However, ground reality tells a different story. Merchandise in several stretches has spilled five to six feet into roadway on both sides, drastically shrinking carriageway.

The chaos is compounded by rampant violation of one-way traffic rules. Though route has been officially declared one-way, vehicles routinely enter from wrong direction, worsening congestion and increasing risk of accidents.

With an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles passing through the stretch daily, illegal parking and roadside encroachments have led to frequent traffic snarls and long delays.

Local residents and regular commuters said navigating Sindhi Market has become an ordeal. They allege enforcement drives by BMC and Traffic Police are sporadic and largely symbolic. Whenever strict action begins, traders reportedly unite in protest, stalling sustained enforcement.

BMC’s anti-encroachment officer said a largescale drive will soon be conducted for permanent removal of encroachments to ensure smooth movement in market area.