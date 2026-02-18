 MP News: Missing During Swim, 2 Schoolboys’ Bodies Found In Ratlam Dam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Missing During Swim, 2 Schoolboys’ Bodies Found In Ratlam Dam

MP News: Missing During Swim, 2 Schoolboys’ Bodies Found In Ratlam Dam

The boys’ friends ran to the road for help and informed the police. However, the rescue team was late in reaching the spot. Four to five Home Guard personnel reached the spot but had no proper equipment. Family members searched for the boys using ropes and hooks from a boat already present at the dam.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Missing During Swim, 2 Schoolboys’ Bodies Found In Ratlam Dam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of two Class 9 students, who had gone missing while swimming in the Jai Shri Ram Dam near Palsodi village in Ratlam, were found by divers on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Dhruv (14) and Jay alias Ashutosh (14).

On Monday, eight students of Samata Shiksha Niketan school, Sagod Road in Ratlam, left home by telling their families that they were going to a party.

They reached the dam near Palsodi village for a picnic. While some were cooking instant noodles, three students — Jay, Dhruv and Raghav — entered the dam.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Burglars Target Customs Officer’s Carmichael Road Government Quarters, Steal Jewellery And Cash Worth ₹19.65 Lakh
Mumbai Crime: Burglars Target Customs Officer’s Carmichael Road Government Quarters, Steal Jewellery And Cash Worth ₹19.65 Lakh
Mumbai Special PMLA Court Refuses To Discharge Andheri Woman In ₹225-Crore Malaika Co-Op Money Laundering Case
Mumbai Special PMLA Court Refuses To Discharge Andheri Woman In ₹225-Crore Malaika Co-Op Money Laundering Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Upholds 2-Year Jail Term For Ghatkopar Man In 2009 Reckless Driving Death Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Upholds 2-Year Jail Term For Ghatkopar Man In 2009 Reckless Driving Death Case
Maharashtra Govt To Roll Out Long-Term Measures To Improve Fishermen’s Livelihoods: Minister Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra Govt To Roll Out Long-Term Measures To Improve Fishermen’s Livelihoods: Minister Nitesh Rane
Read Also
MP News: Collector Directs Child Health Focus During Meet In Neemuch
article-image

Their friends tried to stop them. They even managed to pull Raghav to safety, but Dhruv and Ashutosh allegedly drowned after swimming into the deep waters.

The boys’ friends ran to the road for help and informed the police. However, the rescue team was late in reaching the spot. Four to five Home Guard personnel reached the spot but had no proper equipment.

Family members searched for the boys using ropes and hooks from a boat already present at the dam.

The search was halted due to poor visibility on Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning. Divers recovered both bodies one by one.

The bodies were sent to the medical college for a post-mortem examination.

The boys’ family members alleged serious administrative negligence. No ambulance came for over an hour-and-a-half and both bodies were taken to hospital in private vehicles, they claimed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Sanitation Surge, 75% Residents Ditch Plastic In 60 Days; The Town To Get Rid Of 1,500...
Indore News: Sanitation Surge, 75% Residents Ditch Plastic In 60 Days; The Town To Get Rid Of 1,500...
MP News: Missing During Swim, 2 Schoolboys’ Bodies Found In Ratlam Dam
MP News: Missing During Swim, 2 Schoolboys’ Bodies Found In Ratlam Dam
Indore News: 48-Hour Shutdown Of Narmada Water Supply To Hit Several Areas
Indore News: 48-Hour Shutdown Of Narmada Water Supply To Hit Several Areas
MP News: Man Dies Month After Arrest; Kin Allege Assault By Forest Officials
MP News: Man Dies Month After Arrest; Kin Allege Assault By Forest Officials
Indore News: Industries Seek Stronger Single-Window System
Indore News: Industries Seek Stronger Single-Window System