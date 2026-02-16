MP News: Collector Directs Child Health Focus During Meet In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Himanshu Chandra has ordered officials to improve health of malnourished children across the district. He wants special care for kids in SEM and MEM categories.

"Make sure all children in Anganwadis get proper food," the Collector said at Monday's meeting. He told Women and Child Development staff to work closely with health workers on children's growth.

The meeting reviewed several schemes. Under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, all first-time mothers receive benefits. But only 74% of second-time mothers received help. The Collector ordered full coverage immediately.

For Ladli Laxmi Yojana, 6,696 girls out of 7,322 have received scholarships. Officials must pay the remaining 626 girls by month end.

District Panchayat CEO Aman Vaishnav, Programme Officer Ankita Pandya and Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinesh Prasad attended the meeting.

The collector told supervisors that all Anganwadi centres must provide take-home rations and hot meals daily to every child.

He also ordered daily pre-school activities at all centers with proper records on the portal. Officials promised quick action in all directions.