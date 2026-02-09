MP News: Skeleton Found At Neemuch CRPF Headquarter 44 Days After Jawan Goes Missing; Family Identifies With Wrist Band

Representative pic

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A skeleton was discovered inside the Neemuch headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), possibly bringing an end to the 44-day search for missing CRPF jawan Nandkishore Prajapati.

However, authorities have said the identity will be confirmed only after DNA test results.

The skeletal remains were found hidden in bushes within the secured campus, raising serious questions about security.

Nandkishore, a resident of Bhim village in Rajasthan, had gone missing on December 27, 2025, according to his family.

Family members believe the remains could be his, as a bracelet—one he always wore—was found on the skeleton’s wrist.

FP Photo

After Nandkishore failed to return home, his family contacted CRPF officials but were allegedly told he had taken 50 days of leave.

The family claims that despite repeated visits to the Neemuch CRPF office and complaints lodged with the Cantonment police and senior officials in Delhi, their concerns were ignored and no proper search was initiated.

The skeleton was spotted by CRPF personnel working near bushes inside the campus. Police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

Read Also MP News: Anganwadi Worker Dies While Saving Kids From Swarm Of Bees In Neemuch

The discovery has sparked concerns over how the remains went unnoticed for more than a month within a high-security area.

Nandkishore’s brother has expressed suspicion over the circumstances, alleging that something serious occurred and is being concealed.

He has demanded a thorough investigation, strict action against those responsible, and financial assistance for the family.

Neemuch Cantonment SHO Nilesh Awasthi said searches were conducted in Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam and Nagda after the missing report was filed. CCTV footage from railway stations was also examined, but no leads were found.

Following the discovery on Sunday, a post-mortem examination and DNA testing are being conducted to confirm the identity of the remains.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death and identify those involved.