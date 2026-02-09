 MP News: Budget To Be Presented Before Cabinet On Feb 10; It Consists Of Proposals For Cutting Expenses
The state government will present the Budget in the Assembly on February 18, with a draft to be placed before the Cabinet on Tuesday for approval. Prepared by the finance department, the Budget includes proposals to cut expenses amid reduced central tax shares and weak revenue recovery, potentially impacting funding for some existing and new schemes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is all set to put up the budget in the House on February 18. A presentation of the budget is going to take place in the cabinet on Tuesday. Once the ministers approve it, the budget will be put up in the House.

The cabinet may add some suggestions to the budget. On the basis of the suggestions, there may be some minor changes in it. There are proposals for cutting some expenses in the budget prepared by the finance department.

A huge amount of the state’s share in the central taxes will be reduced in the budget from the next financial year because of the recommendations by the 16th State Finance Commission.

On the other hand, the revenue recovery in the state barely paints a rosy picture. In such a situation, funding for some schemes may be cut in the budget of the next financial year.

Since the beginning of the current budget, there have been talks about cutting unnecessary expenses. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav may also give some suggestions for the budget.

The finance department is going to make two types of proposals for reducing expenses in the budget presentation. One, the government should not undertake any new schemes for which a huge amount is required.

Second, the funds should not be allotted to the old schemes, which are not important for the government. On the grounds of reducing expenses, funds may also be cut for some schemes launched last year.

The budget consists of the state’s major share of funds for the central schemes. Along with the funds for schemes, the state has to pay salaries and allowances to its employees and arrange money for the Ladli Behna Yojna.

After meeting all those expenses, the state government may not be left with huge funds to launch new schemes.

