MP News: Congress Protests At BMC Office Over Beef Allegations, Water Crisis; Effigies Of Mayor And MIC Members Burnt |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters witnessed high drama on Monday morning as Congress workers staged a protest over alleged beef-related incidents and the city’s worsening water quality.

The protest was led by Congress leader Ravindra Sahu Jhumarwala. Despite the security arrangements, Congress workers breached the barricades and entered the BMC premises, raising slogans against the municipal administration.

After submitting a memorandum to the municipal administration, the protesters burnt effigies of the Mayor and MIC members inside the campus. The effigy was fashioned in a Ravana-like form, while Congress workers also displayed a cut-out depicting the Mayor with 11 heads, symbolising what they described as the civic body’s “multiple failures.”

Earlier, on January 12, Congress workers staged demonstration against alleged cow slaughter at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) office.

The protesters raised slogans against the state government and alleged that the illegal activity was being carried out with the nexus of municipal corporation employees and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The Congress protesters also demanded that the slaughter house should be demolished and strict action should be taken against the accused.