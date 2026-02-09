Bhopal News: Teachers Prostrate On Road As Mark Of Protest; Demand Recruitment Against Vacant Posts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School teachers aspiring for Grade-2 and Grade-3 posts staged a massive protest in the state capital on Monday, demanding recruitment against vacant teaching positions.

The protesters took out a rally from Vyapam Square to the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) and held a demonstration by prostrating on the road to draw the government’s attention to their demands.

The protesting candidates alleged that a large number of teaching posts in government schools are lying vacant, yet the state government has announced only a limited number of seats in the ongoing recruitment process.

They claimed that instead of permanent appointments, guest faculty teachers are being increasingly used, which is affecting both job security and the quality of education.

According to the protesters, the government should announce at least 25,000 posts for Grade-3 teachers and 3,000 posts for Grade-2 teachers, along with a time-bound recruitment process. They termed the number of posts announced so far as “a drop in the ocean” compared to the actual requirement.

Aspiring teachers said they have been preparing for years and are repeatedly facing delays and limited opportunities. They warned that if their demands are not addressed soon, the agitation would be intensified.

Police were deployed along the protest route to maintain law and order, while officials said the matter would be forwarded to higher authorities for consideration.