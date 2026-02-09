MP News: Probe Ordered After Video Shows Urinal Built Inside Girls’ Toilet At Kukshi School

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a purported video showing a urinal constructed inside a girls’ toilet at a government school in Kukshi went viral, Dhar collector Priyank Mishra on Monday ordered the District Project Coordinator (DPC) to conduct a probe into the incident.

According to reports, the incident was reported at Government Girls’ School No 1 in Kukshi. The girls’ toilet was constructed in 2019–20 at a cost of approximately Rs 3.12 lakh under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. It bears a clear sign reading ‘Girls’ Toilet’.

However, the purported video shows urinals constructed inside a toilet meant to be used by schoolgirls. In the video, the outer wall of the toilet clearly displays details such as the cost of construction, the agency’s name and date.

Following the collector’s directive, officials from the education department summoned representatives of the construction agency and the concerned staff to Dhar on Monday. An inquiry has now been initiated in the matter.

Kukshi BEO RK Sinha said that the project falls under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and was supervised by the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC), while the construction was handled by the Rural Engineering Services (RES). He said the concerned departments should clarify the issue.

DPC Pradeep Khare confirmed that an investigation has begun and assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. He said that every primary school must have proper toilets for girls and deficiencies will be corrected immediately.

When contacted, BRC Sitaram Dawar did not respond to phone calls.