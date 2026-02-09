Indore News: Co-op Bank Manager Shoots Self; Dead During House-Sealing Process |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Vijay Nagar area after the manager of a cooperative bank in the city allegedly shot himself during an attachment action by officials of a nationalised bank on Monday evening. The incident occurred when the nationalised bank’s recovery team reached his residence to seal the house following a court order related to a mortgage loan.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel informed Free Press that the deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Hemant Brahmavanshi, a resident of Scheme Number 74-C. Brahmavanshi was an officer at a city branch of Indore Premier Co-operative Bank.

Hemant was unwell and resting on his bed when the recovery team arrived at his house. While the nationalised bank’s team was on the upper floor completing formalities to seal the property, Hemant requested the bank officials and the bank’s lawyer to grant him one day’s time to deposit the loan amount. However, his request was rejected as the team was acting on court directions.

According to Patel, Hemant appeared to become mentally disturbed and stressed after his plea was denied. Moments later, he allegedly used his licensed gun and shot himself inside the house. At the time of the incident, his wife and son were also present.

Hearing the gunshot, local residents rushed to the spot. Hemant was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. After receiving information, police reached the scene and called the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team.

Patel further said that forensic experts inspected the spot and seized the licensed weapon along with other evidence. Police are treating the case as a suicide at the preliminary stage, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are being thoroughly investigated, as it occurred during an official bank attachment process. Statements of family members and bank officials are being recorded.

Sources claimed that Hemant had mortgaged the house a few years ago.