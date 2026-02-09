Indore News: Three-Day Pharma Expo 2026 Concludes; Industry To Benefit From High-Tech Machines & Latest Technology

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Pharma Machinery Expo 2026, held at the Brilliant Convention Center, concluded on Monday.

Manufacturers of pharmaceutical machinery from across the country participated in the event. The experts said that the high-tech machines and technology will benefit the pharma units.

The chief guests included JP Mulchandani, President of the Basic Drugs Dealers Association of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Darshan Kataria, Dr. Gautam Kothari, and Anil Sabarwal.

On this occasion, the guests visited each stall, presented mementos to the participating companies, and stated that the expo would prove to be a milestone for the pharmaceutical industry of Madhya Pradesh. It will greatly assist in the construction of fully automatic plants using the latest and most advanced technology.

Machine manufacturers from various states across the country, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrated their latest technology machines over the three days.

Approximately 2,000 visitors participated in the expo. With the upgrading of pharmaceutical plants underway due to the new regulations of the central government, the use of these machines will undoubtedly prove very beneficial. Drug manufacturers will reap the benefits in the coming times.

On the concluding day, all the machine manufacturers from across the country were honored by the guests with mementos.

The participating companies from across the country expressed their gratitude and thanks to the organizers.

They said that participating in the expo in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, would be beneficial for them, and they are leaving with a positive experience of the state.