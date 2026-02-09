 Indore News: Three-Day Pharma Expo 2026 Concludes; Industry To Benefit From High-Tech Machines & Latest Technology
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Three-Day Pharma Expo 2026 Concludes; Industry To Benefit From High-Tech Machines & Latest Technology

Indore News: Three-Day Pharma Expo 2026 Concludes; Industry To Benefit From High-Tech Machines & Latest Technology

The Pharma Machinery Expo 2026 at the Brilliant Convention Center concluded on Monday, showcasing high-tech machines from manufacturers across India. Chief guests praised the event as a milestone for Madhya Pradesh’s pharmaceutical industry. Over three days, around 2,000 visitors attended, exploring advanced machinery that will aid fully automatic plant construction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Pharma Machinery Expo 2026, held at the Brilliant Convention Center, concluded on Monday.

Manufacturers of pharmaceutical machinery from across the country participated in the event. The experts said that the high-tech machines and technology will benefit the pharma units.

The chief guests included JP Mulchandani, President of the Basic Drugs Dealers Association of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Darshan Kataria, Dr. Gautam Kothari, and Anil Sabarwal.

On this occasion, the guests visited each stall, presented mementos to the participating companies, and stated that the expo would prove to be a milestone for the pharmaceutical industry of Madhya Pradesh. It will greatly assist in the construction of fully automatic plants using the latest and most advanced technology.

FPJ Shorts
Trident Q3 FY26 Net Profit Stands At ₹442 Crore, Revenue At ₹15,745 Crore
Trident Q3 FY26 Net Profit Stands At ₹442 Crore, Revenue At ₹15,745 Crore
'What A Shame...': Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mumbai Corporator Makarand Narwekar's 'Congestion Tax' Proposal In Upcoming BMC Budget
'What A Shame...': Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Mumbai Corporator Makarand Narwekar's 'Congestion Tax' Proposal In Upcoming BMC Budget
VIDEO: Cardi B FALLS While Giving Robot A Lap Dance In Stilettos Ahead Of Super Bowl 2026
VIDEO: Cardi B FALLS While Giving Robot A Lap Dance In Stilettos Ahead Of Super Bowl 2026
Mumbai: How A Final Year MBBS Student From Vasai Saved The Life Of Fellow Passenger On Goa-Mumbai Flight; Know Here
Mumbai: How A Final Year MBBS Student From Vasai Saved The Life Of Fellow Passenger On Goa-Mumbai Flight; Know Here

Machine manufacturers from various states across the country, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrated their latest technology machines over the three days.

Read Also
Indore News: Jacqueline Adds Glam, Excitement To Retail Meet
article-image

Approximately 2,000 visitors participated in the expo. With the upgrading of pharmaceutical plants underway due to the new regulations of the central government, the use of these machines will undoubtedly prove very beneficial. Drug manufacturers will reap the benefits in the coming times.

Read Also
Indore News: Infrastructure Works Gain Pace In Saket Nagar & Tilak Nagar; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav...
article-image

On the concluding day, all the machine manufacturers from across the country were honored by the guests with mementos.

The participating companies from across the country expressed their gratitude and thanks to the organizers.

They said that participating in the expo in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, would be beneficial for them, and they are leaving with a positive experience of the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Three-Day Pharma Expo 2026 Concludes; Industry To Benefit From High-Tech Machines &...
Indore News: Three-Day Pharma Expo 2026 Concludes; Industry To Benefit From High-Tech Machines &...
Indore News: Constable's Wife Found Hanging At Residence In PTC; Leaves Behind 3-Year-Old Child
Indore News: Constable's Wife Found Hanging At Residence In PTC; Leaves Behind 3-Year-Old Child
Indore News: Infrastructure Works Gain Pace In Saket Nagar & Tilak Nagar; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav...
Indore News: Infrastructure Works Gain Pace In Saket Nagar & Tilak Nagar; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav...
MP News: Two Held For Duping Woman Of ₹14 Lakh In Jabalpur, Arrested From Indore; Multiple Cases...
MP News: Two Held For Duping Woman Of ₹14 Lakh In Jabalpur, Arrested From Indore; Multiple Cases...
Indore News: Jacqueline Adds Glam, Excitement To Retail Meet
Indore News: Jacqueline Adds Glam, Excitement To Retail Meet