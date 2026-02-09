MP News: Neemuch Head Constable Dies After Allegedly Consuming Poison At Police Control Room | File

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A head constable posted at the Neemuch police lines allegedly consumed poison at the police control room on Sunday, leading to his death during treatment and triggering unrest within the police department.

The deceased has been identified as Hoshiyar Singh Ahir (Yadav). He was admitted in critical condition to the district hospital and later shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed despite medical efforts.

Before the incident, the head constable reportedly wrote a three-page complaint letter addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP), alleging departmental corruption, financial irregularities and mental and financial harassment.

In the letter, he claimed that duty allocation, PCR postings and line management in Neemuch police were influenced by money, making it difficult to work honestly. He also named departmental officers, particularly the reserve inspector, and sought strict action.

According to sources, Hoshiyar Singh had been suffering from illness, had undergone surgery and was under departmental pressure.

He had gone to the control room on Sunday to seek an extension of his leave. It was during this time that he allegedly consumed poison.

As his condition worsened, he was first taken to the district hospital and later referred to a private hospital, where he died.

His daughter, Anjali Yadav, said her father had been under mental stress and ill for a long time. His wife, Kamlesh Bai, alleged that despite multiple surgeries, her husband wanted to take leave or retire but faced constant departmental pressure.

She demanded that CCTV footage from the control room be made public, expressing suspicion of a possible dispute or physical altercation before the incident.

The family also alleged they were not informed in time and that no police official visited them at the hospital.

CSP Kiran Chouhan said the alleged suicide note, post-mortem report and all allegations are under investigation.

Neemuch Cantonment SHO Nilesh Awasthi stated that a packet of sulfas (poison) was recovered from the deceased’s pocket.

Further investigation is underway.