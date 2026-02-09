 MP News: Mare Falls Into Well During Wedding Procession, Grooms Jumps In Time To Save life In Khandwa
An accident was narrowly avoided during a wedding in Fatepur village, Khandwa, when a mare panicked by loud DJ music fell into an open well. The groom jumped off in time and survived. Villagers later rescued the mare. Locals said the open well on government land has caused accidents earlier too.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
MP News: Mare Falls Into Well During Wedding Procession, Grooms Jumps In Time To Save life In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An accident was averted during a wedding in Fatepur village of Khandwa district on Sunday when a mare, frightened by loud drums and DJ music, suddenly became uncontrollable and fell into an open well nearby.

The groom jumped off the mare in time and saved his life.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the wedding procession from Awaliya Vithal village in Chhegaon Makhan area  reached Fatepur on Sunday. The groom was riding the mare as the procession entered the village.

The wedding party was dancing and singing to the tunes of drums and DJ music when suddenly the mare became frightened.

In an instant, the horse lost its balance and fell into a nearby open well. As soon as the mare became uncontrollable, the groom showed presence of mind and jumped off immediately, saving his life and averting a major tragedy.

After the incident, the wedding party and villagers immediately rushed towards the well. Because the well was full of water, the horse’s life was at risk. After much effort, the villagers managed to pull the mare out of the well together safely.

Villagers said this well is located on government land belonging to the village watchman and has been open for a long time. About two years ago, a bull had fallen into the same well, claimed local residents.

