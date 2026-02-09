 Indore News: Open Narmada Pipeline Pit Poses Threat To Commuters On Bhanwarkua Road
A pit dug for Narmada pipeline repair near Aditya Nagar Zonal Office on Bhanwarkua Road in Indore has remained uncovered for over a week, posing serious danger to commuters. Despite repeated complaints, authorities failed to barricade the site. Locals fear accidents, especially at night, as heavy traffic, nearby homes and children increase the risk.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pit dug up for Narmada pipeline repair work in Indore was left open for a week, posing serious risk to commuters.

According to reports, on February 2, the administration dug up a pit for Narmada pipeline repair work near the Aditya Nagar Zonal Office on Bhanwarkua Road. It has been a week now, but the pit is still uncovered.

The road sees heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, posing a serious threat to commoners' lives. Despite repeated complaints, this death trap was not properly barricaded to prevent loss of lives.

A local said, "It's been over a week that this pit remains uncovered on such a busy road. There are high chances that travellers commuting on this road during night can fall into the pit."

According to locals, there are residential areas nearby and children often commute through the route. They urged the administration to barricade the open pit to prevent any further accidents.

Open pit claims life of Delhi techie!

Earlier on February 6, a techie working at a private bank's call centre died in Delhi after his bike fell into an open pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

Police said the body was recovered from inside the pit early in the morning, along with the damaged two-wheeler.

The deceased's family has accused the Delhi Jal Board of negligence and has also raised suspicions of foul play. They alleged that the construction pit was unsafe and questioned how the incident occurred, demanding a thorough investigation.

A senior police officer said preliminary findings indicate that the pit was part of a DJB construction project and had been barricaded. However, the exact circumstances leading to the techie's fall still remains unanswered.

