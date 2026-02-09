Indore News: Jacqueline Adds Glam, Excitement To Retail Meet | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city hosted a grand retailers’ meet that brought together more than 200 traders from across Madhya Pradesh, placing Indore at the centre of discussions on retail expansion and changing consumer trends.

The event highlighted the growing importance of the city as a commercial hub and a key market for lifestyle and innerwear products in central India.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes attended the gathering and interacted with retailers and business partners, adding visibility and excitement to the event. Her presence reflected the increasing role of celebrity engagement in strengthening brand connect and boosting market outreach.

Participants discussed evolving consumer preferences, demand patterns and the need for faster supply systems to support growing urban markets. Retailers shared on-ground experiences from Indore and nearby regions, emphasising rising footfall and steady demand across categories.

Speakers stressed that Indore continues to lead as a trend-setting city for retail in Madhya Pradesh, with strong purchasing capacity and an expanding network of traders. The meet underlined the city’s role in shaping regional growth strategies and building long-term partnerships between brands and retailers.