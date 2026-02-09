Indore News: Infrastructure Works Gain Pace In Saket Nagar & Tilak Nagar; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Inspects Projects | X / Pushyamitra Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Infrastructure development in Saket Nagar and Tilak Nagar of Indore received a boost on Monday as Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected ongoing civic works in Zone No. 10.

The Mayor’s visit focused on reviewing progress, quality and timelines of projects being carried out by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

The mayor was accompanied by MLA Mahendra Hardia, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, MIC members, corporators, and senior civic officials.

During the inspection, officials were directed to complete all works on time without compromising on quality.

Mayor Bhargav also inspected a government-owned quarry land near Saket Nagar and asked officials to check its ownership.

He said that if the land belongs to the corporation, a proper development plan should be prepared to use it for public facilities.

The team later reviewed a road construction project from Shri Krishna Public School to Mahavir Bagh water tank.

The 370-metre-long and 18-metre-wide road is being built at a cost of Rs 2.27 crore. The mayor instructed officials to speed up the work and ensure minimum inconvenience to residents and traffic.

The mayor said planned infrastructure, including roads and water supply, is a top priority for the corporation.

He assured residents that civic issues are being addressed on a priority basis to improve living conditions in the city.