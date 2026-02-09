 Madhya Pradesh February 9, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; State Sees Temperature Swings, Light Rain Expected Soon
Madhya Pradesh is experiencing mixed weather with cold mornings, fog and warm afternoons. Several districts are facing low night temperatures, while daytime heat is rising to around 29–30 degrees Celsius. Light rain and cloudy skies are expected in some regions like Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar. Residents are advised to stay warm and drive carefully during foggy conditions.

Updated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is seeing changing weather conditions this week. People across the state are feeling cold mornings and nights, while afternoons are becoming warm and pleasant.

The temperature difference between day and night is quite high, which is making the weather feel unusual for many residents.

Weather Forecast

According to the latest forecast, light rain or drizzle may occur in some parts of the Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar regions. Clouds may cover the sky for the next one or two days. There is no alert for heavy rain or storm, but small weather changes can continue.

Weather experts say that temperatures may slowly rise in the coming days, but mornings and nights will stay cold for now.

In many districts, the day starts with cold winds and fog. Early morning fog has been reported in Gwalior, Datiya, Tikamgarh and nearby areas. Because of the fog, visibility on roads becomes low and drivers face problems while travelling. People going to work or school in the morning are feeling more cold than usual.

At the same time, some cities are experiencing mild sunshine during the day. In Khargone and nearby places, the maximum temperature has touched around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius. The weather during the afternoon feels comfortable and not too hot. However, nights are still very cold. In some places like Rajgarh, the temperature has dropped to around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius at night.

In Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, the weather remains partly cloudy. People are feeling cool winds in the evening. Indore has also recorded one of the coldest nights of the season recently. Many residents are using warm clothes and heaters during the late night and early morning hours.

People are advised to carry jackets or sweaters when going out early. Drivers should also be careful during foggy hours.

Overall, the state is experiencing mixed weather with cold, fog, sunshine and light rain at the same time, making daily life a bit challenging for many people.

