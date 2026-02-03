MP News: Anganwadi Worker Dies While Saving Kids From Swarm Of Bees In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An Anganwadi worker died while saving children from a swarm of honeybees in Ranpur village of Neemuch district on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the children were playing outside the Anganwadi centre in Madawada Panchayat and were suddenly surrounded by a swarm of bees from a nearby hive.

Read Also MP News: Hindu Groups Warns Against Damage To Madhopuri Temple Due To Road Construction In Neemuch

Seeing the danger, Kanchan Bai Meghwal, president of the ‘Jai Mata Di’ self-help group and the centre’s cook, allegedly rushed to protect them without thinking about her own safety.

She wrapped the terrified children in a tarpaulin sheet and a floor mat and sent them inside a room, while she stood between the bees and the children.

In the process, she was repeatedly stung by the bees. She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared her brought dead. Her body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

Villagers said Kanchan Bai was the sole support of her family as her husband Shivlal suffers from paralysis. The couple have a son and two daughters.

Local residents are now afraid to approach the Anganwadi because the beehive remains on a tree nearby, while the only handpump in the village is also in the Anganwadi premises.

Residents urged the district administration to remove the hive immediately and provide financial assistance to Kanchan Bai’s family.

Bee attack injures several villagers

Neemuch A swarm of bees attacked people at the main intersection of Amlikheda village on Tuesday, injuring several villagers and creating panic.

The injured were rushed to Manasa Community Health Centre for treatment. One seriously injured person was sent to Neemuch District Hospital after first aid.

Kanha Sen (32) suffered serious injuries and was referred to Neemuch Civil Hospital. Others injured include Balu Banjara (79), Mahendra Singh (55), Rajmal Jat (50) and Padam Singh (50), all admitted to the district hospital.

Two tribal labourers living in a makeshift hut at the intersection were also hurt in the attack.