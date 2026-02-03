Bhopal News: Addicted To Online Gaming, Class VIII Boy Hangs HimSelf To Death | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old schoolboy allegedly addicted to online games committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in area under Piplani police station limits on late Monday night.

No suicide note was found at the spot but preliminary investigations indicated that the boy was addicted to a particular online mobile game which authorities believe could have played a role in the incident, officials added.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Ansh Sahu (14), a resident of Shri Ram Colony. He was a Class VIII student. His parents are private tutors and Ansh was their only son.

On Monday afternoon, Ansh was alone at home while his parents had gone to visit a relative living nearby. When they returned home in the afternoon, they found Ansh hanging from the noose. He was immediately brought down and rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police conducted an autopsy on Tuesday. The victim s mobile phone was recovered from his room, but no suicide note was found.

Family members informed the police during preliminary questioning that Ansh was fond of playing the Blue Whale game. It is suspected that he committed suicide while trying to complete one of the game s tasks. However, police officials said that the exact cause of the death will be known only after investigations.