MP News: Mandu Development Project Gets ₹24 Crore In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council was held on Monday at the Collector's office under Collector Priyank Mishra's chairmanship to discuss the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

The meeting focused on the "Mandu – A Medieval Wonder" project under the Challenge Based Destination Development scheme.

Collector Mishra directed the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and construction agencies to complete all work within the deadline, preferably during the monsoon season, so tourists can enjoy the facilities by next monsoon.

He ordered formation of committees with responsible officers for proper project implementation and stressed continuous monitoring. All concerned officers must visit the Mandu site before starting work.

The Tourism Board informed that Mandu will be developed as a world-class tourist destination at a cost of Rs 24 crore. The tender process is complete and the selected agency will begin work soon.

Major sites covered include Ram Temple, Jama Masjid, Asharfi Mahal, Hoshang Shah's Tomb, Rewa Kund, Chhappan Mahal, Dai ka Mahal, Jali Mahal and the gateway series.

Development plans include a nodal tourist centre near Dino Park, social square between Ram Mandir and Jama Masjid, sundowner lawn, monument beautification, herbal garden, digital facilities like audio guides and mobile apps and skill training programmes for local youth.

District panchayat CEO Abhishek Choudhary, DFO Vijayanatham TR and council members attended the meeting.