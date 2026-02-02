Indore News: DAVV Plans Penalty For Colleges Failing To Ensure Green Cover | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping environmental concerns in focus, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to place special emphasis on increasing greenery across affiliated colleges.

The university is considering imposing penalties on institutions that fail to maintain adequate green cover on their campuses. For this purpose, changes are being made to the affiliation rules, and the new provisions will come into effect from the 2026–27 academic session.

Colleges have already begun submitting applications for new courses and renewal of affiliation. From March onwards, the university will conduct inspections of these institutions as part of the affiliation process.

During these inspections, green cover and plantation-related parameters will be closely examined. University officials said the objective behind this initiative is not only to enhance greenery on campuses but also to promote environmental awareness among students.

DAVV had introduced rules prioritising greenery nearly two years ago, making it mandatory for institutions to plant trees and increase green areas within their campuses. Under these guidelines, colleges were required to enhance green cover by 30 per cent within three years.

However, many institutions have failed to comply with these norms. In several cases, college managements were found to be submitting affidavits merely as a formality, without taking concrete steps to improve plantation and green spaces.

In view of this negligence, the university is now preparing to enforce stricter regulations. From the 2026–27 session onwards, colleges applying for affiliation will be required to submit documentary proof of greenery.

This will include photographs of plants and green areas within the campus as part of the application process. Institutions failing to meet the prescribed green cover norms may face penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Commenting on the move, director of college development council, Prof Sachin Sharma, said that the condition of greenery in the city is not satisfactory. He added that colleges are therefore being encouraged to actively participate in plantation drives and take concrete measures to improve green cover on their campuses.