Indore News: High Court Defers Hearing On Stray Dog Issue, Awaits Supreme Court Verdict | Representative Image

Indore (Madya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday deferred the hearing of petitions related to the issue of stray dogs in the city, stating that it would await the final judgment of the Supreme Court in a suo motu case concerning attacks by stray animals.

A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing a writ petition filed by Doing Needful Association of Young People for Harmonious Co-existence of Indore City, along with connected matters.

During the proceedings, the court noted that paragraph 36 of the Supreme Court’s order dated August 22, 2025, passed in suo motu writ petition had earlier been brought to its notice, following which the matter was deferred.

The parties subsequently informed the High Court about a fresh order dated January 29, 2026, in the same suo motu case titled “City Hounded By Strays, Kids Pay Price”, wherein the apex court has heard the matter finally and reserved its judgment .

Taking note of the development, the HC observed that since the SC’s verdict is awaited, it would be appropriate to defer the hearing of the present case. Accordingly, the petitions were adjourned sine die, with liberty granted to the parties to seek listing of the matter after the SC pronounces its judgment.

The court also directed that the matter be listed along with the records of related writ petitions and ordered that a photocopy of the present order be placed on the file of the connected case pending before the court.