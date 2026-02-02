Indore News: Regional Transport Officer Sharma Hoists Tricolour On Mount Aconcagua | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Transport Officer of the city Pradeep Sharma has created history by hoisting the Indian Tricolour on Mount Aconcagua (6962 metres (22841 feet) high), becoming the first RTO officer of the state to climb this high.

The expedition began from Mendoza city in Argentina. From there, the journey moved towards the Horcones Valley with the first camp at Confluencia, located about three hours from the national park gate. On the second day, the team reached Plaza de Mulas base camp at a height of 4200 metres after covering a difficult route of more than 19 kilometres.

According to Sharma, the trek to the base camp is usually completed in about nine hours, but Sharma took nearly thirteen hours due to lack of sleep the previous night and extreme physical exhaustion. At one point, he told his guide that he could not continue further.

The guide informed him that horses were not available and that helicopter rescue was possible but it would end the expedition. Showing strong determination, Sharma gathered courage and walked for four more hours to finally reach the base camp.

Sharma further said that on the fifth day, they moved to Camp 1 (Canada), followed by Camp 2 where they stayed for two nights. On the night of January 26, heavy snowfall and strong winds hit Camp 2, creating a frightening situation as the tents felt like they could be blown away at any moment.

On the evening of January 27, the team reached Camp 3. The final ascent began at 4 am on January 28 in freezing temperatures. Wearing heavy boots and crampons, crossing the steep Canaleta slope was the most challenging part of the climb. With continuous support from his guide, Sharma reached the summit in about 10.30 hours. After reaching the peak, he hoisted the Indian National Flag and captured photos and videos.