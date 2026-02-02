 Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Slaps Fine Against Two Industrial Units Over Pollution
Taking immediate cognisance of the violations, the additional commissioner ordered strict action. Following confirmation that Color Chem Company was discharging chemical wastewater into the sewer line, the municipal corporation imposed a spot fine of Rs 1 lakh on the company. The management was also warned that repeat violations would invite even harsher action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Indore Municipal Corporation Slaps Fine Against Two Industrial Units Over Pollution | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday slapped fines on industrial units found discharging chemical and polluted water into drains in the Sanwer Road and Kumedi areas. IMC team carried out inspection in the morning, resulting in spot fines totaling Rs 1.20 lakh.

Additional commissioner Prakhar Singh conducted an on-site inspection in the Kumedi area, with special focus on industrial units located in the Sanwer Road industrial belt. During the inspection, the disposal of industrial wastewater was closely reviewed.

In a separate action, inspections were also conducted in Kumedi area. During this inspection, it was found that Delight Innovation Factory was dumping solid waste into a drain and discharging dirty water into it. Acting on this violation, IMC imposed a spot fine of Rs 20,000 on the factory.

