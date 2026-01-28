Indore News: Karni Sena Protests At DAVV Over UGC Regulations

Indore News: Karni Sena Protest At DAVV Over UGC Regulations |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) newly notified regulations titled “Equity Regulations in Higher Education Institutions–2026” is intensifying across the country.

In this connection, members of the Karni Sena staged a strong protest at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday, alleging that the new rules are discriminatory and against the interests of students from the general category.

A large number of students, members of the Savarna community and Karni Sena activists participated in the demonstration. The protesters raised slogans against UGC and burnt an effigy to express their anger. They alleged that the new regulations would promote discrimination on university campuses and could lead to an increase in false cases.

Terming the regulations a “black law”, Karni Sena leaders demanded their immediate withdrawal. They stated that the rules would cause injustice to general category students and deepen divisions within educational institutions.

During the protest, heavy police deployment was seen on the university campus to maintain law and order. Vice chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai held discussions with Karni Sena representatives and assured them that their demands would be conveyed to the appropriate authorities.