Indore News: On Way To Coaching, Class 10 Girl Stalked & Molested By Cop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Uniform And In Abuse; Indore Constable Accused Of Molesting Schoolgirl | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable has been accused of stalking and molesting a class 10 girl in Indore. The incident reportedly occurred in the Chhatripura police area while the girl was on her way to the coaching centre.

Based on victim complaint, police registered an FIR against the constable late Tuesday night.

The accused is a serving constable posted in the same area, while the complainant is a minor school student. Police have begun an investigation into the allegations.

Read Also Indore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl

According to police official, the student, a resident of the Chhatribagh area, stated that on Tuesday, while she was on her way to coaching classes, the accused constable, Deepak, stopped her near Jairampur Colony, grabbed her hand, and offered to drop her home. The student somehow managed to free herself and continued on to her coaching class.

Student intimidated by the uniform

The victim stated that the accused had previously stopped her several times on the way, asking for her name and address, and had been constantly following her. The accused was always in his police uniform, which is why the student, out of fear, did not tell anyone about it earlier. Later, she informed her mother about the entire incident.

People arrive at the police station late at night

Upon learning of the incident, members of Hindu organizations arrived at the Chhatripura police station on Tuesday night and demanded action from the authorities. Additional DCP Hemant Chauhan was informed about the entire matter. Following this, the police questioned the accused constable and registered an FIR under sections related to molestation.

According to the police, the accused constable, Deepak, was posted with Dial-100 (the police emergency response service). Information about the case has been sent to senior officials, and departmental action may be taken against him on Wednesday.