 Indore News: On Way To Coaching, Class 10 Girl Stalked & Molested By Cop
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: On Way To Coaching, Class 10 Girl Stalked & Molested By Cop

Indore News: On Way To Coaching, Class 10 Girl Stalked & Molested By Cop

A police constable in Indore has been accused of molesting and stalking a Class 10 schoolgirl. The incident occurred in the Chhatripura area while the girl was going to coaching. An FIR has been registered, investigation is underway, and departmental action against the accused constable is likely.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Uniform And In Abuse; Indore Constable Accused Of Molesting Schoolgirl | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable has been accused of stalking and molesting a class 10 girl in Indore. The incident reportedly occurred in the Chhatripura police area while the girl was on her way to the coaching centre.

Based on victim complaint, police registered an FIR against the constable late Tuesday night.

The accused is a serving constable posted in the same area, while the complainant is a minor school student. Police have begun an investigation into the allegations.

Read Also
Indore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl
article-image

According to police official, the student, a resident of the Chhatribagh area, stated that on Tuesday, while she was on her way to coaching classes, the accused constable, Deepak, stopped her near Jairampur Colony, grabbed her hand, and offered to drop her home. The student somehow managed to free herself and continued on to her coaching class.

FPJ Shorts
CUET PG Correction Window 2026 Opens At exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Make Changes
CUET PG Correction Window 2026 Opens At exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg; Here's How To Make Changes
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar Attend The Wedding? Watch Viral Video
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Get Married; Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Karan Johar Attend The Wedding? Watch Viral Video
Novartis India Q3 Profit Soars To ₹526 Crore, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹412 Crore
Novartis India Q3 Profit Soars To ₹526 Crore, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹412 Crore
Mumbai, Are You Ready For The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival? The Multi-Cultural Fest Returns To SoBo This Weekend; Check Out The Theme, Date & Highlights
Mumbai, Are You Ready For The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival? The Multi-Cultural Fest Returns To SoBo This Weekend; Check Out The Theme, Date & Highlights

Student intimidated by the uniform

The victim stated that the accused had previously stopped her several times on the way, asking for her name and address, and had been constantly following her. The accused was always in his police uniform, which is why the student, out of fear, did not tell anyone about it earlier. Later, she informed her mother about the entire incident.

People arrive at the police station late at night

Upon learning of the incident, members of Hindu organizations arrived at the Chhatripura police station on Tuesday night and demanded action from the authorities. Additional DCP Hemant Chauhan was informed about the entire matter. Following this, the police questioned the accused constable and registered an FIR under sections related to molestation.

Read Also
Indore News: Man Gets Quadruple Life Sentence For Raping 2-Years-Old
article-image

According to the police, the accused constable, Deepak, was posted with Dial-100 (the police emergency response service). Information about the case has been sent to senior officials, and departmental action may be taken against him on Wednesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: On Way To Coaching, Class 10 Girl Stalked & Molested By Cop
Indore News: On Way To Coaching, Class 10 Girl Stalked & Molested By Cop
Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025
Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025
Indore News: Karni Sena Protests At DAVV Over UGC Regulations
Indore News: Karni Sena Protests At DAVV Over UGC Regulations
Indore Stabbing Case: Jilted Lover Sends ‘143’ Love Signal Before Arriving At Friend’s House
Indore Stabbing Case: Jilted Lover Sends ‘143’ Love Signal Before Arriving At Friend’s House
MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams
MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams