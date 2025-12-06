Indore News: Man Gets Quadruple Life Sentence For Raping 2-Years-Old | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark judgment, the district court on Friday awarded four life sentences to a truck driver for kidnapping, raping and attempting to murder a two-year-old girl.

The verdict was delivered by 21st Additional Sessions Judge (Special Court POCSO Act) Kshipra Patel, who convicted the accused, Dinesh (38), a truck driver from Dhar district, and imposed a fine of ?42,000. He was found guilty of abduction, rape and attempted murder, attracting multiple provisions of the POCSO Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code — resulting in four concurrent life imprisonments.

The incident dates back to the early hours of October 13, 2022, when the victim’s father, a watchman living in an under-construction house in Indore, reported that his two-year-old daughter had gone missing from where she was sleeping. A search was launched, and the severely injured child was later discovered in bushes near Reti Mandi Road.

During the investigation, police seized CCTV footage that showed a truck belonging to the accused driving to and from the location of the victim’s residence. DNA evidence later confirmed Dinesh’s involvement.

The court observed that the case fell into the category of “serious and sensational crime.” In its remarks, the court stated that abducting a two-year-old child, inflicting such brutal violence and causing grievous injuries reflected a “criminally frustrated mindset.” It further noted that in the current social environment, where women are unsafe even in their own homes, awarding only the minimum sentence would neither be just nor lawful.

The prosecution team — Special Public Prosecutors Sushila Rathore and Preeti Agrawal — examined 31 witnesses, leading to the conviction. The court also recommended ?3 lakh compensation to the survivor under the Victim Compensation Scheme.