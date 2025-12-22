 Indore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl

Indore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl

While returning, the accused stopped her, sat on her scooter, and allegedly asked to give her mobile number. When the girl refused to do so and to talk to him, the accused threatened her of dire consequences. He later pushed her due to which she got injured. She later informed her family members and approached the police station for the complaint.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Girl Molested In The Pretext Of Marriage, Case Filed | Free Pik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Dewas was booked for molesting a girl in the Aerodrome area, police said on Sunday. The girl alleged that the accused also pushed her from the scooter. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Arjun Chouhan of Dewas under various sections of the BNS on the complaint of a 21-year-old girl. The girl in her complaint stated that she had gone to drop her younger sister to her school.

Read Also
MP News: 23-Year-Old Contract Worker In Dewas Hangs Self; No Suicide Note Recovered
article-image

While returning, the accused stopped her, sat on her scooter and allegedly asked to give her mobile number. When the girl refused to do so and to talk to him, the accused threatened her of dire consequences. He later pushed her due to which she got injured. She later informed her family members and approached the police station for the complaint.

 Police said that the accused and the girl were friends but she had stopped talking with him a few months ago over some issue and the accused was forcing her to talk to him.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Bulldozing MGNREGA, Warns Of 'Catastrophic Fallout'
Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Bulldozing MGNREGA, Warns Of 'Catastrophic Fallout'
China To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today
China To Officially Launch Online Visa Application System In India Today
Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000 Crore
Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000 Crore
'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth
'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl

Indore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl

Madhya Pradesh December 22, 2025 Weather Updates: Visibility Drops To 50 Metres As Dense Fog Grips...

Madhya Pradesh December 22, 2025 Weather Updates: Visibility Drops To 50 Metres As Dense Fog Grips...

Indore News: Action Against 10 Heavy Vehicles, ₹50k Fine Collected For No-Entry Violations

Indore News: Action Against 10 Heavy Vehicles, ₹50k Fine Collected For No-Entry Violations

MP News: G Ram G Scheme To Cast Burden Of ₹2,500 crore On State

MP News: G Ram G Scheme To Cast Burden Of ₹2,500 crore On State

Indore news: DAVV Teachers Rally Behind Move To Protect University’s Land

Indore news: DAVV Teachers Rally Behind Move To Protect University’s Land