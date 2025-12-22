Indore News: Youth From Dewas Booked For Molesting Girl

Madhya Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Girl Molested In The Pretext Of Marriage, Case Filed | Free Pik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Dewas was booked for molesting a girl in the Aerodrome area, police said on Sunday. The girl alleged that the accused also pushed her from the scooter. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Arjun Chouhan of Dewas under various sections of the BNS on the complaint of a 21-year-old girl. The girl in her complaint stated that she had gone to drop her younger sister to her school.

While returning, the accused stopped her, sat on her scooter and allegedly asked to give her mobile number. When the girl refused to do so and to talk to him, the accused threatened her of dire consequences. He later pushed her due to which she got injured. She later informed her family members and approached the police station for the complaint.

Police said that the accused and the girl were friends but she had stopped talking with him a few months ago over some issue and the accused was forcing her to talk to him.