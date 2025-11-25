 MP News: 23-Year-Old Contract Worker In Dewas Hangs Self; No Suicide Note Recovered
The deceased sent his younger brother out of the housed and locked the door from inside. After some time, upon calling him when he did not respond, the family broke the door to find him hanging from the ceiling. Family members tried to bring him down and render help, but he was already dead. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man hanged himself at his own residence in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Tuesday.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Praveen Bhandole worked on contract at Gajra Gear Company. On the day of the incident, he sent his younger brother out on some errand.

According to the family members, Praveen was a contract worker and was home back from work as usual in the morning.

According to the family members, Praveen was a contract worker and was home back from work as usual in the morning.

Cause not revealed, family in shock

Praveen's cousin, Lakhan, stated that no clear reason for the suicide has been identified. The family also stated that they were unaware of any mental stress or conflict. Everyone in the family is shocked by the incident.

Dewas police have registered a case and are questioning family members. Praveen is survived by his mother and a brother.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

