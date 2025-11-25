MP News: Massive Deforestation To Build Power Plant In Singrauli Sparks Public Outrage; Heavy Police Deployed

MP News: Deforestation for Power Plant Sparks Public Outrage In Singrauli |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A case of massive and allegedly illegal deforestation to set up a private power plant was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, sparking public outage. Villagers gathered together and raised slogans against the administration.

They said that forests are being cut in their region, greenery projects are being planned in other districts, labeling it as the 'double standard'.

The protests intensified to the extent that a heavy police force was deployed and some reports suggested that even section 144 was imposed.

According to information, Singrauli district - the power capital of Madhya Pradesh - holds several power plants due to availability of coal mines.

The coal mines and power generation also impacts the district's Air Quality Index, which is recorded to be ‘Unhealthy’ at 184 in November.

In all BJP ruled states Adani & Co have been blatantly flouting all norms



In Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, Section 144 has been imposed and a large police force deployed to illegally cut down trees in order to start operations at an Adani coal block.

It is said that large areas of forest land are being cleared for an upcoming project linked to Chitrangi.

On Tuesday, angry villagers again gathered near the forest area to protest. Police and security forces were deployed in large numbers to stop people from entering the restricted zone.

In #Singrauli, #MadhyaPradesh, Section 144 has been slapped on the district and a massive police force deployed all so trees can be cut down illegally to rush #Adani’s coal block into operation.



And yesterday, instead of stopping the wrongdoing, the police arrested Madhya…

Villagers fear environmental loss

According to locals, the forest is being removed for a plantation and development plan, but they claim the project will benefit other districts while their own villages will face environmental loss.

Security forces, including teams from the Special Armed Force, remained deployed on the roads leading to the forest. Officials said that restrictions were necessary to maintain law and order.

It is alleged that villagers were not properly informed before the clearing work began. They said the forest is their main source of firewood, grazing and livelihood and removing it will directly affect their daily life.

Local leaders also complained that while afforestation drives are announced for other districts, Singrauli’s green cover is being reduced. They demanded that the government review the project and hold discussions with affected communities.