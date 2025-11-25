MP News: Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma Martyred During Naxal Operation, Govt To Give SI Job To Younger Brother On Compassionate Grounds

MP News: Cabinet Decides To Give Appointment On Compassionate Grounds To Younger Brother Of Martyr Cop | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has decided to give a compassionate appointment (Anukampa Niyukti) to the younger brother of martyr MP Hawk Force Inspector Ashish Sharma.

According to information, he will be appointed to the post of sub-inspector. In addition, financial assistance of ₹1 crore will be provided to the family of the martyr.

Notably, Inspector Ashish Sharma (40) was martyred during an encounter with Naxalites in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

The encounter took place in the dense forests near Kauhapani, under the Bortalab police station limits in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. A joint team of the Madhya Pradesh Hawk Force and Chhattisgarh Police was carrying out a search-and-destroy operation when Maoists suddenly ambushed them around 7 am.

Meanwhile, the government is set to table a bill in the Assembly to enable direct elections for local bodies.

A decision has also been taken to celebrate Geeta Jayanti on a grand scale across the state.

Discussions were held on how Madhya Pradesh can participate in the international Geeta Jayanti celebrations being organised in Haryana.

Before the start of the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav briefed ministers about his recent visit to Hyderabad to attract investment.

The CM has also decided to review the performance and future plans of all departments from December 1 to 5.

The next Cabinet meeting will be held in Khajuraho.