MP News: Last Rites Of Inspector Ashish Sharma Performed With Full State Honours |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Hawk Force inspector Ashish Sharma, who was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Kanghurra jungles of Chhattisgarh a day ago, were conducted with full state honours in his native village in Narsinghpur district on Thursday.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav, state panchayat and rural development minister Prahlad Singh Patel and several other local leaders, including Congress state president Jitu Patwari and leader of opposition Umang Singhar attended the funeral.

Earlier, grieving family members received the mortal remains of the martyr wrapped in a Tiranga.

Hundreds of villagers gathered to give a tearful farewell to Sharma.

Talking to the media, the CM said, “We take pride in the bravery and sacrifice of our jawans. Inspector Ashish Sharma was known for his valour.

He was recruited as a constable and later promoted to sub-inspector due to his talent. He received two President’s Awards for bravery… We announce an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ashish Sharma.

His younger brother will be appointed as a sub-inspector, with all procedural formalities completed. The village will also get a park and a stadium in his memory.”

A large number of police personnel, including DGP Kailash Makwana, participated in the funeral.

Hawk Force pays tributes to Sharma

Balaghat: The mortal remains of Inspector Ashish Sharma, who laid down his life in an encounter with Maoists on Wednesday, were brought to Balaghat, where he was posted.

The procession, which began from Ambedkar Chowk, reached the police line where his colleagues paid tributes to the braveheart.

An officer of the Balaghat Hawk Force, Sharma sustained severe injuries when he was fighting Maoists. Sharma’s body was kept at the police memorial, where his brother, Ankit Sharma, broke down.

Afterwards, Sharma’s mortal remains were sent to Bohani village in Narsinghpur by an air ambulance. His last rites were performed there.