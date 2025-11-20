 MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25

MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25

According to temple authorities and local organisers, the entire town is being decorated with lights, floral arrangements and traditional artwork. Devotees from across the state and neighbouring regions are expected in large numbers to witness this festive occasion.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav From November 23 - 25 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The historic town of Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha is all set to host the grand Ram Raja Sarkar Vivah Mahotsav from November 23 to November 25. 

The 3-day festival is dedicated to celebrating the wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. It will be held on November 23, 24, and 25 at the revered Ram Raja Temple.

According to temple authorities and local organisers, the entire town is being decorated with lights, floral arrangements and traditional artwork. 

Devotees from across the state and neighbouring regions are expected in large numbers to witness this festive occasion.

FPJ Shorts
'We Don't Even Need To Go To The Auction': Ness Wadia On Settled PBKS Squad After IPL 2026 Retention
'We Don't Even Need To Go To The Auction': Ness Wadia On Settled PBKS Squad After IPL 2026 Retention
Karnataka Opposition Slams Govt For Costly Road Sweeper Rental Deal Under GBA
Karnataka Opposition Slams Govt For Costly Road Sweeper Rental Deal Under GBA
Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'
Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Undergoes New Hair Transformation; Netizens Call Her 'Pretty'
Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Metro Train Services Between Dahisar & Kashimira On Metro Line 9 Expected By December End | Details Here
Good News For Mira-Bhayandar! Metro Train Services Between Dahisar & Kashimira On Metro Line 9 Expected By December End | Details Here

As part of the celebrations, devotional music, traditional rituals, cultural programmes, and special pujas will be performed throughout the 3 days. 

The temple premises will host ceremonial events recreating the wedding procession and rituals associated with the wedding ceremony.

Read Also
Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union...
article-image

Singer Kavita Sharma, actor Asha Negi release invitation 

Noted singer Kavita Sharma and actor Asha Negi has also released a special musical invitation. They urged the devotees to visit Orchha and participate in the celebrations. 

Local administration and temple committees have made arrangements for crowd management, security and facilities for devotees, ensuring a smooth flow of events during the festival.

The Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav is one of the most awaited annual religious events in Orchha and this year’s celebration is expected to be even more grand and vibrant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25

MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Swimming Coach Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor; Live-In Partner Detained

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Swimming Coach Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor; Live-In Partner Detained

MP News: 3 Dead, 4 Injured After Car Rams Into Truck In Guna

MP News: 3 Dead, 4 Injured After Car Rams Into Truck In Guna

MP News: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself Citing Teacher's Torture In Class In Rewa

MP News: Class 11 Student Hangs Herself Citing Teacher's Torture In Class In Rewa

MP News: Bag Full Of Rare Indian Flapshell Turtles Seized During Vehicle Checking In Gwalior;...

MP News: Bag Full Of Rare Indian Flapshell Turtles Seized During Vehicle Checking In Gwalior;...