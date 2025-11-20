MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav Between November 23-25

MP News: Orchha Gears Up For Grand Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav From November 23 - 25 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The historic town of Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha is all set to host the grand Ram Raja Sarkar Vivah Mahotsav from November 23 to November 25.

The 3-day festival is dedicated to celebrating the wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. It will be held on November 23, 24, and 25 at the revered Ram Raja Temple.

According to temple authorities and local organisers, the entire town is being decorated with lights, floral arrangements and traditional artwork.

Devotees from across the state and neighbouring regions are expected in large numbers to witness this festive occasion.

As part of the celebrations, devotional music, traditional rituals, cultural programmes, and special pujas will be performed throughout the 3 days.

The temple premises will host ceremonial events recreating the wedding procession and rituals associated with the wedding ceremony.

ओरछा में राम राजा सरकार के विवाह की तैयारियाँ ज़ोरों पर हैं!



यह भव्य महोत्सव 23, 24 और 25 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। गायिका कविता शर्मा जी के इस मंगल निमंत्रण को स्वीकार करें और प्रभु राम के विवाह उत्सव में शामिल होने ओरछा ज़रूर आएं।



आप सभी का स्वागत है!



स्थान: राम राजा मंदिर,… pic.twitter.com/QDOYiS0sRR — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) November 20, 2025

Singer Kavita Sharma, actor Asha Negi release invitation

Noted singer Kavita Sharma and actor Asha Negi has also released a special musical invitation. They urged the devotees to visit Orchha and participate in the celebrations.

Local administration and temple committees have made arrangements for crowd management, security and facilities for devotees, ensuring a smooth flow of events during the festival.

The Ram Raja Vivah Mahotsav is one of the most awaited annual religious events in Orchha and this year’s celebration is expected to be even more grand and vibrant.