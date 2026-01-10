 Indore Water Deaths: 'Sirf Suspend Se Nahi Hoga... Register Case Of Culpable Homicide, ₹1 Crore Aid & More,' Congress' Jitu Patwari Demands Stern Action-- VIDEO
After the Indore tragedy, the Congress demanded a judicial probe by a High Court judge and action against those responsible. The party sought an audit of the water and sewage system, real-time monitoring, a white paper on spending, and compensation for affected families. Congress said public safety is more important than power and offered solutions if the BJP fails.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Jitu Patwari has demanded strict action in the Indore water tragedy, than mere transfers and suspension of the administrative officials. He put forward several points in front of the state government, emphasising that the issue is about public safety and not just politics.

Patwari, held a conference along with two other Congress leaders including Sajjan Singh Verma in Indore on Saturday. He sternly demanded a case of culpable homicide against Indore Mayor, after 20 people lost lives due to contaminated water in city's Bhagirathpura area.

He said an independent investigation is needed to find the truth and fix the system.

Watch the video below :

FPJ Shorts
The Congress party placed the following demands:

A judicial inquiry by a High Court judge into the Indore incident

Registration of a case of culpable homicide against the Indore Mayor

An independent audit of the entire water supply and sewage system

Real-time monitoring of water supply across the city

Release of a white paper on Indore Municipal Corporation spending, especially on water and sewage works

Setting up a dedicated helpline and control centre for quick and effective response

Complete separation of sewage lines and drinking water pipelines

₹1 crore compensation to each affected family

Officials to perform their constitutional duties independently, without political pressure

A law to guarantee clean and safe drinking water across Madhya Pradesh.

He added, “sarkaar ka kaam sirf kursi sambhalna hi nahi hoti, balki nagrikon ki zindagi ki suraksha karna bhi hota hai. Agar BJP yeh nahi kar pa rahi hai, toh Congress samadhan aur vikalpon ke saath taiyar hai” (holding power is not the only responsibility of the government; protecting citizens’ lives is equally important, and if the BJP fails to do so, the Congress is ready with solutions and alternatives).

