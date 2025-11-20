Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union Forest Minister Express Joy

Historic Milestone: Indian-Born Cheetah Mukhi Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Joy | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of joy ushered in Kuno National Park as Cheetah Mukhi gave birth to 5 cubs. This is the first time a cheetah born on the Indian soil has reproduced, making it a historic achievement for Project Cheetah.

Kuno officials informed that the mother and her cubs are healthy and sound.

Notably, Mukhi is the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months.

Experts said that the fact that Mukhi was able to reproduce 5 healthy cubs shows the cheetah's great adaptability. It is a strong indicator of the species’ health, and long-term prospects in the Indian habitats.

This significant step reinforces optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the nation’s conservation goals, they added.

Historic milestone: Indian-born cheetah Mukhi gives birth to 5 cubs



In a delightful breakthrough for India's cheetah reintroduction initiative, Mukhi — the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months — has given birth to five cubs. This is the first time in recent…

CM Yadav expresses joy

Wildlife experts believe that Mukhi’s successful breeding is an important sign for the long-term cheetah conservation programme in the country.

Going forward, this will give a major boost to the goal of establishing a self-sustaining, stable, and genetically diverse cheetah population. This achievement at Kuno will further strengthen India’s global conservation image.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared this historic accomplishment on social media and congratulated the Kuno National Park team and Forest Department officials.

A historic milestone has been achieved as Indian-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The mother and cubs are doing well.



This is an unprecedented breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative. Mukhi, the first… pic.twitter.com/uSxZpVqnV4 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 20, 2025

He said that this success is a matter of pride not only for Madhya Pradesh but for the entire country, and it showcases the excellence of India’s conservation efforts before the world.