MP News: Portion Of Under-Construction Structure At Datia's Pitambara Temple Crumbles

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday night, when a portion of the under-construction structure at the main gate of the Pitambara Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia collapsed.

According to reports, during construction work at the main gate of the Pitambara Peeth, a spiritual site, a large portion of the newly constructed main gate suddenly collapsed with a sound of loud explosion.

Eight of 12 pillars being constructed for the gate were completely razed to the ground. Construction work on this corridor had been ongoing for the past year, and the structure was considered nearly complete.

No casualties have been reported till now. But the incident triggered serious questions about the quality and technical standards of the construction. The temple administration and the relevant agency are now investigating the cause of the collapse. It is being reported that during the incident workers had finished their work and returned home.

Rajasthani-style doors are being constructed at the main door at a cost of ₹10 crore. Arches were recently installed on the pillars. Construction has been ongoing for the past year.

Notably, one of the two balconies, built at a cost of ₹90 lakh on either side of the Peeth's Singh Dwar, collapsed earlier in May 2021. Two bikers, who were passing by when it collapsed, abandoned their bikes and managed to escape safely.

Manoj Mudgal, assistant administrator of the Pitambara Peeth Trust, said, "During the ongoing construction work of the Singh Dwar, 8 among 12 pillars collapsed. Perhaps there were some gap in the pillars, causing them to collapse. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the incident and no casualty has been reported."