 MP News: Portion Of Under-Construction Structure At Datia's Pitambara Temple Crumbles
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Portion Of Under-Construction Structure At Datia's Pitambara Temple Crumbles

MP News: Portion Of Under-Construction Structure At Datia's Pitambara Temple Crumbles

No casualties have been reported till now. But the incident triggered serious questions about the quality and technical standards of the construction. The temple administration and the relevant agency are now investigating the cause of the collapse. It is being reported that during the incident workers had finished their work and returned home.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday night, when a portion of the under-construction structure at the main gate of the Pitambara Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia collapsed.

According to reports, during construction work at the main gate of the Pitambara Peeth, a spiritual site, a large portion of the newly constructed main gate suddenly collapsed with a sound of loud explosion.

Read Also
Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union...
article-image

Eight of 12 pillars being constructed for the gate were completely razed to the ground. Construction work on this corridor had been ongoing for the past year, and the structure was considered nearly complete.

No casualties have been reported till now. But the incident triggered serious questions about the quality and technical standards of the construction. The temple administration and the relevant agency are now investigating the cause of the collapse. It is being reported that during the incident workers had finished their work and returned home.

FPJ Shorts
PhysicsWallah Stock Plummets Amid Intense Selling Pressure, Early Gains Evaporate, Here's What’s Behind This Sudden Pressure?
PhysicsWallah Stock Plummets Amid Intense Selling Pressure, Early Gains Evaporate, Here's What’s Behind This Sudden Pressure?
UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut
UP Shocker: Doctor Bandages Toddler’s Wound With Feviquick In Meerut
Major Disaster Averted: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Private Bus Collides With Hydrochloric Acid Tanker In Telangana; Video Surfaces
Major Disaster Averted: Passengers Escape Unhurt As Private Bus Collides With Hydrochloric Acid Tanker In Telangana; Video Surfaces
Kolkata Metro To Deploy AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance Network By March 2026 For Faster Threat Detection
Kolkata Metro To Deploy AI-Powered CCTV Surveillance Network By March 2026 For Faster Threat Detection

Rajasthani-style doors are being constructed at the main door at a cost of ₹10 crore. Arches were recently installed on the pillars. Construction has been ongoing for the past year.

Read Also
Indore News: Man, Wife Booked For Selling 200 Plots Using Elder Brother’s Forged Signature
article-image

Notably, one of the two balconies, built at a cost of ₹90 lakh on either side of the Peeth's Singh Dwar, collapsed earlier in May 2021. Two bikers, who were passing by when it collapsed, abandoned their bikes and managed to escape safely.

Manoj Mudgal, assistant administrator of the Pitambara Peeth Trust, said, "During the ongoing construction work of the Singh Dwar, 8 among 12 pillars collapsed. Perhaps there were some gap in the pillars, causing them to collapse. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the incident and no casualty has been reported."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Portion Of Under-Construction Structure At Datia's Pitambara Temple Crumbles

MP News: Portion Of Under-Construction Structure At Datia's Pitambara Temple Crumbles

Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union...

Historic Milestone! Indian-Born Cheetah 'Mukhi' Gives Birth To Five Cubs; CM Mohan Yadav, Union...

Madhya Pradesh November 20 2025, Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave Grips Bhopal, Rajgarh And Indore;...

Madhya Pradesh November 20 2025, Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave Grips Bhopal, Rajgarh And Indore;...

Bhopal News: After Cafe Attack, Group Of Six Miscreants Vandalise Vehicles In Gandhi Nagar

Bhopal News: After Cafe Attack, Group Of Six Miscreants Vandalise Vehicles In Gandhi Nagar

MP News: Operation Sindoor Hero Seeks Police Protection Against Wife, Fears ‘Raja...

MP News: Operation Sindoor Hero Seeks Police Protection Against Wife, Fears ‘Raja...