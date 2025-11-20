Madhya Pradesh November 20 2025, Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave Grips Bhopal, Rajgarh And Indore; No Respite For Next Two Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As severe cold wave grips several part of state minimum night temperature is expected to range between 6°C and 11°C across most districts.

On Thursday, a warning for severe cold has been issued for six districts, including the capital Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore and Shajapur districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to continuous snowfall in the Himalayan region, cold winds are blowing towards the state leading to a sharp fall in temperature. A cyclonic circulation persists over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the same region around November 22.

In the past 24 hours, Shajapur remained the coldest city in the state, with a minimum temperature of 6.4°C. Night temperatures dropped below 10°C in 15 cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain.

Frozen cold since the first week

This year, severe cold has persisted in the state since the beginning of November. There's a sharp fall in the night temperature.

The November cold in Bhopal broke records set in the last 84 years, while Indore witnessed the coldest November night in the last 25 years.

The Meteorological Department predicts that the cold wave will continue throughout November. The cold wave will intensify for two days, after which some relief is expected.

New low pressure are to be active

According to the metrological department, a new low-pressure area is expected to become active in the southeastern Gulf region starting November 22nd. A cold wave will prevail in the state for two days before that.

Over the past 10 years, typically, the cold intensifies in the second week of November. However, this year, temperatures have been dropping rapidly since the first week.

Mercury falls below 10°C in many cities

Several cities across the state witnessed temperature below 10°C. Shahjapur experienced a 'cold day' with temperature falling up to 6.4°C, while Indore remained cold too with 6.9°C, Naugaon recorded 8°C, Umaria at 8.3°C, Shivpuri at 9°C and Khargone remained cold with 9.6°C.