MP 52nd Children’s Science Exhibition-2025: Innovative Models By Young, Ignited Minds Address Practical Issues |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students from 230 schools in 31 states and UTs have put up stalls focused on food, health and hygiene, transportation and communication, natural farming, disaster management, mathematical modelling, computational thinking, waste management, and resource management at the 52nd Children’s Science Exhibition-2025 at Regional Institute of Education (RIE).

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has organised the exhibition in association with state school education department. About 900 students and teachers have showcased 240 science models and innovative projects addressing societal challenges. Free Press spoke to some of the students about their models.

Model: Safety boat - Titanic 2.0

Lalita Khilla from Government High School, Malkangiri, Odisha said there were many catchment areas of rivers where a boat tilts to a heavy side affecting human lives.

The proposed model is about controlling such an imbalance during need. There is an alarm system in the boat to alert when a certain number of people exceed the boat so that proper weight in the boat is maintained for safe evacuation. The air-filled sacks help to maintain balance.

Model: Farmers protection stick with multipurpose safety tools

Prepared by Mohammad Abdul Aziz Mohteshim and Syed Naimatullah Sufiyan Khundmiry from All Saints High School, Hyderabad, the exhibit demonstrates a farmers' smart stick, a multifunctional tool designed for agricultural purposes. It features a soil testing meter to measure moisture, pH, and light intensity, a solar-powered torch for low-light conditions, and a vibration alert with buzzer for reptile detection. It also includes medication reminders and tools for safe electrical repairs, making it a compact, smart, and farmer-friendly device.

Model: Digital tools to solve tomorrow's problem

Kajal from Government Girls Inter College from Ghaziabad said the exhibit foresees unsafe conditions and preventing accidents. Developed with a focus on public safety and citizen welfare, the model integrates various innovative ideas to enhance road safety without causing any harm to nature, animals, or individuals.

The various innovative ideas to enhance road safety without model features a digital system installed in vehicles that connects multiple safety components such as alcohol sensors and buzzers to prevent driving under the influence It also addresses critical issues like driver drowsiness, collisions on mountain highways, and timely response during ambulance emergencies or roadway injuries.

Model: Application of trigonometry

B Keerthi Sri from Dr B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam, Sarvepalli from Andhra Pradesh said the exhibit prepared under guidance of teacher CH Kamakshamma demonstrates the application of trigonometry in practical situations involving heights and distances.

This model explains how the concepts of angle of elevation and angle of depression are used to determine the height of inaccessible objects such as buildings, trees, towers, and temples. The required angles are measured using a clinometer, and by applying basic trigonometric ratios-sine, cosine, and tangent along with measured ground distances, the project provides a systematic, simple, and reliable method to calculate unknown heights without direct measurement.